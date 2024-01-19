OSFest 2024 Embraces Community-Driven Approach for Theme Selection

In a bid to bring engaging and innovative experiences to the virtual world, OSFest 2024 has initiated an interactive process for deciding this year's festival theme. The festival, spanning from October 4 to October 20, has opened its theme selection to the public, leveraging the community-driven approach that brought success in the previous year.

Community-driven Theme Selection

The festival organizers have pioneered a unique approach for theme selection, enlisting their Discord community in the process. Festival participants can now cast their votes by reacting with emojis or via email. This participatory voting period, which commenced recently, is set to conclude on January 24.

OSFest 2024: A Celebration of Diversity and Creativity

Lisa Laxton, the festival director, underscored the effectiveness of last year's community-driven theme selection and confirmed its continuation, citing positive feedback. OSFest 2024 will unfold on the OSFest Grid, a virtual playground that encourages creative expressions and fosters a sense of community. This year's potential themes span a wide range, including 'Futurism,' 'Silk Road and Asian history,' 'Burning Man and Woodstock expressions,' 'Hypergrid community unity,' and 'creative art and architecture.' The festival encourages, but not mandates, exhibitors and merchants to align with the chosen theme.

Collaborative Spirit at the Heart of OSFest

Apart from seeking votes for the festival's theme, OSFest 2024 is also calling for volunteers to contribute to various roles enhancing the festival's operations. This call to action further emphasizes the collaborative nature of the event, as it aims to bring together diverse minds to create an unforgettable virtual experience. Maria Korolov, editor and publisher of Hypergrid Business and a renowned science fiction novelist, shed light on these developments, illustrating the festival's commitment to community involvement and innovative approaches.