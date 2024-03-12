Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Dominates with Seven Wins, Boosting Viewership to 19.5 Million

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, marked a significant uptick in viewership, drawing 19.5 million viewers, the highest since 2020. The ceremony, celebrated for its return to pre-pandemic glory, was notably dominated by 'Oppenheimer', which clinched seven awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Christopher Nolan.

Historic Wins and Ratings Surge

The Oscars telecast on ABC witnessed a 4 percent increase in viewership from the previous year, buoyed by the presence of blockbuster nominees like 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie'. Despite a slight dip in the 18-49 demographic ratings, the broadcast peaked at 21.9 million viewers during its final half-hour. 'Oppenheimer', portraying the life and ethical quandaries of J. Robert Oppenheimer, became the highest-grossing Best Picture winner in two decades, leading the night's accolades.

Impact on Other Winners and Broadcast Highlights

While 'Oppenheimer' stole the spotlight, films such as 'Poor Things' and 'The Zone of Interest' also emerged victorious, securing four and two Oscars respectively. Following the Oscars, 'Abbott Elementary' enjoyed a significant viewership bump, indicating a successful night for ABC. The earlier start time of the Oscars telecast likely contributed to the increased audience numbers, alongside the captivating narratives of the nominated films.

Looking Forward: The Oscars' Future

This resurgence in Oscars viewership suggests a renewed interest in cinematic excellence and a promising outlook for future broadcasts. With 'Oppenheimer's historic win and the overall success of the ceremony, the Academy Awards remain a pivotal moment in celebrating the film industry's achievements. As Hollywood continues to evolve, the Oscars' role in highlighting cinematic brilliance and innovation becomes ever more critical.