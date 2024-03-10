Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Sweeps Oscars with Best Picture Win and Multiple Accolades - Live Updates from Hollywood's Biggest Night

-
Mar 11, 2024 07:55 ESTOPPENHEIMER’ wins Best Picture at the Oscars
"Oppenheimer" claims the Best Picture title at the 2024 Oscars, securing victories at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice, and BAFTAs as well. The film also dominates in other categories, securing Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor honors.
March 10, 2024, marks the awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, where "Oppenheimer," a Christopher Nolan epic exploring the atomic bomb's creation, clinches multiple accolades. With a global box office of $957 million, it stands as the third-highest grossing film of 2023.
Mar 11, 2024 07:48 ESTEmma Stone wins Best Actress at the Oscars for ‘POOR THINGS’
Emma Stone clinches the Best Actress accolade at the Oscars for her role in 'Poor Things,' marking her second win in the category. Her Oscar-winning performances include Mia in 'La La Land' and Bella Baxter in 'Poor Things.' Yorgos Lanthimos boasts directing two Best Actress #Oscar winners, Olivia Colman for 'The Favourite' in 2018 and Emma Stone for 'Poor Things' in 2023.
Mar 11, 2024 07:40 EST'OPPENHEIMER' earns Christopher Nolan the Best Director award at the Oscars
Renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan secured his inaugural Academy Award for Best Director at the 96th Oscars for his 2024 historical drama, "Oppenheimer," delving into the figure behind the atomic bomb's development in World War II.
This achievement follows Nolan's previous nomination in 2017 for "Dunkirk." The film, celebrated for its portrayal of Oppenheimer's story, garnered widespread acclaim and marked a significant moment for Nolan and his team at the 2024 Oscars.
Mar 11, 2024 07:33 ESTCillian Murphy wins Best Actor at the Oscars for ‘OPPENHEIMER’
Cillian Murphy clinches the Best Actor accolade at the 96th Academy Awards for portraying J. Robert Oppenheimer in the 2024 film 'Oppenheimer,' directed by Christopher Nolan. The role of the theoretical physicist, often referred to as the "father of the atomic bomb," earns Murphy his first Oscar in a ceremony that also features Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr.
Mar 11, 2024 07:19 ESTThe Oscar for Best Original Song goes to Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?"
Billie Eilish secures her second Oscar win for Best Original Song with "What Was I Made For?" at the Oscars. Her achievements include winning for both "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie and "No Time to Die" from the film of the same name. Remarkably, at 22 years old, she becomes the youngest two-time #Oscar winner in history and the first woman to clinch the "Triple Crown" (Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe) of film music twice.
Mar 11, 2024 07:15 EST"OPPENHEIMER" clinches the Best Original Score award at the Oscars
Ludwig Göransson secures the Best Original Score Oscar for "Oppenheimer," marking his second career win in this category at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.
Mar 11, 2024 07:01 ESTBest Sound at the Oscars goes to 'THE ZONE OF INTEREST'
'The Zone of Interest' secures the Best Sound category at the #Oscars, attributing its victory to a profoundly emotive sound design that effectively conveys the harrowing aspects of the Holocaust. The film's soundscape is hailed for its ability to evoke powerful emotions, distinguishing it in the realm of sound design excellence.
Mar 11, 2024 06:51 ESTOscars honors 'THE WONDERFUL STORY OF HENRY SUGAR' with the Best Live Action Short Film award
'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' clinches the Best Live Action Short Film award at the #Oscars, marking Wes Anderson's inaugural Oscar win for his groundbreaking adaptation of a Roald Dahl short story in collaboration with Netflix.
Mar 11, 2024 06:48 EST"OPPENHEIMER" clinches the Best Cinematography award at the Oscars
Hoyte van Hoytema, the cinematographer for 'Oppenheimer,' clinches the Best Cinematography award at the Oscars. The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, is a top contender for Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars and has already secured the Best Film Editing accolade at the same ceremony.
Mar 11, 2024 06:44 ESTBest Documentary Feature Film at the Oscars goes to '20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL'
"20 Days in Mariupol" clinches the Best Documentary Feature award at the 96th Academy Awards in 2024. The film, a collaborative effort between the U.S. Public Broadcasting Service's Frontline program and AP, captures the harrowing experiences of Ukrainian journalist Mstyslav Chernov and his colleagues during the early days of Russia's invasion in 2022. The documentary, praised for its impactful portrayal, boasts a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Mar 11, 2024 06:38 ESTBest Documentary Short Film at the #Oscars goes to 'THE LAST REPAIR SHOP'
Best Documentary Short Film at the Oscars goes to 'THE LAST REPAIR SHOP,' a captivating American documentary released on September 1, 2023.
The film delves into the world of a Los Angeles warehouse repairing instruments for aspiring music students facing financial challenges. The film, running for 39 minutes, highlights the unique connection between a borrowed instrument, its repairer, and the young musician.
Mar 11, 2024 06:26 ESTOPPENHEIMER' takes home the Best Film Editing award at the Oscars
"Oppenheimer" secures the Best Film Editing accolade at the 2024 Oscars, with Jennifer Lame taking home the award in a notable triumph for Christopher Nolan's compelling biographical thriller. The prestigious honor was bestowed by actors Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Mar 11, 2024 06:23 EST'GODZILLA MINUS ONE' clinches the Best Visual Effects award at the Oscars
The prestigious Best Visual Effects award at the Oscars was claimed by 'GODZILLA MINUS ONE,' solidifying its triumph in the realm of cinematic excellence.
Mar 11, 2024 06:13 EST'OPPENHEIMER' earns Robert Downey Jr. the Best Supporting Actor award at the Oscars
Robert Downey Jr. clinches the Best Supporting Actor title at the #Oscars for his role in 'OPPENHEIMER.' His triumph extends to a #Oscar, Golden Globe, Critics Choice, SAG, and BAFTA for his exceptional performance in the film.
In a victorious moment at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Robert Downey Jr. secures the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss, J. Robert Oppenheimer’s adversary in the Christopher Nolan-directed biopic. This marks Downey Jr.'s inaugural Oscar win after previous nominations in 1993 for Chaplin and 2009 for Tropic Thunder.
Mar 11, 2024 05:57 ESTBest International Feature Film at the 2024 Oscars goes to 'THE ZONE OF INTEREST'
'The Zone of Interest' clinches the Best International Feature Film award at the #Oscars. Directed by Jonathan Glazer, this 2023 historical drama, co-produced by the UK and Poland, loosely adapts Martin Amis's 2014 novel. Starring Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller as Nazi commandant Rudolf Höss and his wife Hedwig, the film explores their pursuit of a dream life near Auschwitz. Premiering at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2023, it earned acclaim, winning the Grand Prix and FIPRESCI Prize.
Recognized by the National Board of Review as one of the top-five international films of 2023, it secured three BAFTAs, including Film not in the English Language, and won the Academy Award for Best International Feature, along with three Golden Globe Awards.
Mar 11, 2024 05:48 ESTBest Costume Design at the 2024 Oscars goes to 'POOR THINGS'
The 2024 Oscar for Best Costume Design goes to "Poor Things," with Holly Waddington as the costume designer. Inspired by her children, Waddington crafted a blend of Victorian and modernist styles for Bella's colorful infantile clothing at the film's beginning.
Mar 11, 2024 05:44 ESTPOOR THINGS receives the Best Production Design award at the 2024 Oscars
POOR THINGS clinches the Best Production Design award at the 2024 Oscars.
In bringing his creative vision to life, director Lanthimos enlisted the talents of Shona Heath, a fashion-world favorite and longtime collaborator of photographer Tim Walker, and James Price, known for his work on The Iron Claw and Paddington 2. Together, they crafted a universe reflecting Bella's unnatural psychological evolution—moving through infantile curiosity, defiance, deviance, and enlightenment, akin to a Freudian manual.
Lanthimos emphasizes the need for a unique world tailored to Bella, not merely realistic but opening the period with elements hinting at an era, transforming it into a fairy tale or metaphor. The result incorporates science fiction, anachronistic elements, and imagination.
Mar 11, 2024 05:39 ESTBest Makeup and Hairstyling at the Oscars goes to the film 'POOR THINGS'
"POOR THINGS" clinches the Best Makeup and Hairstyling award at the 2024 Oscars.
In the 2023 film "Poor Things," the makeup team employs various techniques:
Clear gel is used to groom Bella Baxter's eyebrows in the initial scenes when she's portrayed as a baby.
Prosthetics are utilized to craft C-section and neck scars for Stone's character, as well as surgically altered bodies and a chest piece for Dr. Defoe.
The inspiration for Bella's look comes from a painting by Egon Schiele featuring a girl with dark hair.
Mar 11, 2024 05:27 EST'AMERICAN FICTION' secures the Best Adapted Screenplay award at the Oscars
"American Fiction" claims the Best Adapted Screenplay award at the Oscars. Directed by Cord Jefferson, the 2023 comedy-drama, based on Percival Everett's novel "Erasure," debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2023.
Notable for its People's Choice Award win, the film stars Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, John Ortiz, Erika Alexander, Leslie Uggams, Adam Brody, and Keith David. With positive reviews and a $22.5 million gross, it earned a spot in the top 10 films of 2023 per the American Film Institute. The 77th British Academy Film Awards recognized it for Best Adapted Screenplay, and it secured five nominations at the 96th Academy Awards, clinching the win in its category.
Mar 11, 2024 05:22 EST'ANATOMY OF A FALL' receives the Best Original Screenplay award at the Oscars
'ANATOMY OF A FALL' clinches the Best Original Screenplay accolade at the Oscars. Directed by Justine Triet, this 2023 French legal drama, starring Sandra Hüller, garnered acclaim at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, winning the Palme d'Or.
The film's theatrical release in France, handled by Le Pacte in August 2023, received widespread praise, achieving over 1.7 million admissions and securing six awards at the 49th César Awards. Internationally, it triumphed with two Golden Globes, a BAFTA, and an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.
Mar 11, 2024 05:18 ESTBest Animated Film at the #Oscars goes to 'THE BOY AND THE HERON.'
"The Boy and the Heron," a 2023 Japanese animated fantasy film written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, is produced by Studio Ghibli. While the Japanese title references Genzaburō Yoshino's 1937 novel, the film tells an original story unrelated to the novel. Following the life of Mahito Maki during the Pacific War, the movie unfolds as he moves to the countryside after his mother's death, discovering an abandoned tower and entering a fantastical world with a talking grey heron.
The film, released in Japan on July 14, 2023, by Toho, deliberately avoided promotional materials, yet garnered critical acclaim, earning accolades such as the BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award, and Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. With a global gross of US$167 million, it screened in traditional theaters and premium formats like IMAX.
Mar 11, 2024 05:12 EST'WAR IS OVER' takes home the Best Animated Short award at the #Oscars 2024.
'War Is Over!' clinches the Best Animated Short category at the #Oscars 2024. Directed by Dave Mullins, the 11-minute film draws inspiration from John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" and features a score by Thomas Newman. The Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film at the 96th Academy Awards was claimed by this animated gem.
Mar 11, 2024 05:03 ESTDa’Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Supporting Actress - Oscars 2024
Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Supporting Actress at the The Academy Awards'2024.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph secures the Best Supporting Actress award for 'The Holdovers,' marking a triumphant moment in her career post breakout roles in 'Dolemite Is My Name,' 'High Fidelity,' and 'Only Murders in the Building.'
Mar 11, 2024 04:23 ESTEmma Stone's 'Poor Things' Nomination: Exploring Existence and Empowerment
Emma Stone has received a best actress nomination for her performance in 'Poor Things,' a film that tells the story of a woman who undergoes a unique medical procedure resulting in her having the brain of a baby.
Stone expressed her hope that the movie prompts audiences to ponder deep existential questions regarding identity, freedom, and the essence of what it means to truly live. Specifically, she is interested in exploring themes related to the possibilities of existence if one could navigate the world without the constraints that hold many back, encouraging viewers to think about who they would choose to be and the life they would lead if given absolute freedom.
- By Ebenezer Mensah
Mar 11, 2024 04:17 ESTOscar Nominee America Ferrera Shares Love with Heart-Shaped Tattoos at Barbie Red Carpet
Ferrera, acclaimed for her best supporting actress Oscar nomination for 'Barbie,' has been making a unique statement on the red carpet by distributing heart-shaped temporary tattoos.
These tattoos, as reported by Variety, are not just any ordinary design; they are a nod to her character Gloria's memorable speech in the film, with each tattoo coming in a bag marked with the phrase 'It is literally impossible to be a woman!' This gesture is not only spreading love but also highlighting a significant line from the movie that resonates with many.
- By Ebenezer Mensah
Mar 11, 2024 04:07 ESTProtests Disrupt Traffic Near Dolby Theatre Amid Celebrities' Political Statements
Protests against Israel’s war in Gaza — which has killed more than 30,000 people, most of them women and children, and included allegations of the use of starvation as a weapon of war — have disrupted traffic near the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Ongoing Conflicts Influence Awards Night
Ongoing conflicts, such as those in Gaza and Ukraine, could loom large over tonight’s awards, where artists often take advantage of their platform to bring attention to contemporary political issues. In 2003, for example, documentary filmmaker Michael Moore was famously met with a chorus of boos when he delivered remarks railing against then-president George Bush and the US invasion of Iraq. Several celebrities, including Billie Eilish and Ramy Youssef, have worn pins tonight calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Mar 11, 2024 04:01 ESTIran's Selection for the 2024 Oscars: "The Night Guardian"
Iran has selected “The Night Guardian,” directed by Reza Mirkarimi as its representative for the 2024 OSCARS.
A committee responsible for choosing a representative of Iranian cinema for the Academy Awards has announced that “The Night Guardian” will represent Iran in the 2024 OSCARS.
The Night Guardian is a 2022 Iranian drama film directed and produced by Reza Mirkarimi.
Written by Reza Mirkarimi and Mohammad Davoudi, the cinematic work narrates the story of a rural worker named Rasool whose life is challenged by the trust of a man who is the engineer of a construction project.
Mirkarimi’s film premiered last year at the Fajr Film Festival, where it was nominated for nine awards and won the best director category.
- By Saboor Bayat
Mar 11, 2024 03:54 ESTAllegations of Plagiarism Rock Hollywood: 'The Holdovers' vs. 'Frisco'
As the Oscars get underway, lets update ourselves on the latest controveries. Screenwriter Simon Stephenson has accused 'The Holdovers' of plagiarizing his screenplay 'Frisco,' sparking a legal and creative dispute that raises questions about intellectual property rights in Hollywood.
Insights into the Dispute
Stephenson alleges striking similarities and line-by-line plagiarism, implicating Alexander Payne and David Hemingson. This dispute involves the Writers Guild of America (WGA), highlighting the delicate balance between inspiration and infringement.
The implications extend to the film industry, emphasizing the importance of originality and transparency in the creative process, with potential precedents for future collaborations and intellectual property protection.
Mar 11, 2024 03:41 ESTOscars Showcase: Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson Set to Elevate 'I'm Just Ken' to Cultural Heights
Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson are set to deliver a memorable performance of 'I'm Just Ken' at the Oscars, showcasing a fusion of Gosling's acting skills and Ronson's musical talent. The preparation for this performance has been extensive, involving rehearsals with 65 backup dancers and highlighting the significance of the song within the Barbie movie's narrative.
Oscars Performance: A Cultural Moment
Despite initial doubts, the song's journey to an Oscar nomination reflects its resonance with audiences, emphasizing themes of authenticity and self-acceptance. This performance represents a cultural moment, underscoring the broader impact of the Barbie movie and the collaboration between Gosling and Ronson.
Gosling's decision to perform 'I'm Just Ken' live at the Oscars is more than just a musical number; it's a cultural moment that encapsulates the film's impact and the broader message it conveys. Mark Ronson's involvement ensures a musical quality that complements Gosling's performance, making it a highly anticipated part of the ceremony. The collaboration between these two artists, along with the context of the song's success, sets the stage for a memorable Oscars moment.
The anticipation surrounding Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson's performance at the Oscars highlights not only the significance of 'I'm Just Ken' but also the broader themes of identity and self-acceptance that the Barbie movie promotes. As audiences prepare to witness this spectacle, the collaboration between Gosling and Ronson serves as a reminder of the power of art to inspire and resonate across different mediums and messages.
Mar 11, 2024 03:36 EST2024 Oscars Best Picture Nominees: A Rundown of the Top 10 Contenders
While we eagerly await for the Oscars to begin, lets take a glance at the Best Picture Nominations.
The lineup for the Best Picture category at the 2024 Oscars features a diverse array of films vying for the prestigious award. The ten nominees include:
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
These selections encompass a wide spectrum of genres and themes, promising an engaging competition for the coveted accolade.
Mar 11, 2024 03:19 ESTVanessa Hudgens Reveals Pregnancy on #Oscars Red Carpet - Expecting First Child with Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens made a stunning appearance on the #Oscars red carpet, where she revealed that she is expecting her first child. The news comes as a joyous moment for Vanessa and her husband, Cole Tucker, marking their first journey into parenthood together.
Vanessa Hudgens poses for photos on the #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/fHUwJaFj03— Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2024
Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Sweeps Oscars with Best Picture Win and Multiple Accolades - Live Updates from Hollywood's Biggest Night
The 96th Academy Awards are set to take place tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for the fourth consecutive year. Star-studded lineup of presenters is expected, including Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, & Zendaya.
