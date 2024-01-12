Oscar-Winning Actress Jessica Lange Spotted in Rare Public Appearance

In a rare public sighting, two-time Oscar-winning actress Jessica Lange was spotted in New York City, accompanied by her son, Samuel. At the age of 74, Lange was seen in a wheelchair, pushed by Samuel, who is 36. The iconic actress is reportedly on the mend from a serious leg injury sustained during an incident at a dog park. Despite her injury, Lange’s spokesperson assures that the actress is healthy and well.

Acting Career and Personal Life

Lange’s illustrious acting career spans several decades and includes a forthcoming return to Ryan Murphy’s ‘Feud’ limited series for its second season. Known for her powerful performances, Lange is the recipient of two Oscar wins, one for ‘Tootsie’ in 1983 and another for ‘Blue Sky’ in 1995. Aside from her acting career, Lange is a mother to two children, Samuel and Hannah Jane, whom she shares with the late actor and director Sam Shepard. Lange and Shepard shared a three-decade-long partnership until Shepard’s passing in 2017 from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Rare Sighting and Future Projects

This recent sighting of Lange is a rarity, given her son Samuel’s preference for maintaining a low-key life away from the public eye. Despite her injury and thoughts of retirement, Lange remains active in the film industry. She currently has two films in post-production and an untitled Netflix project in progress. In another recent outing, Lange was seen with her co-star Susan Sarandon, with whom she shared the screen in the 2017 installment of Murphy’s ‘Feud’, a series highlighting the rivalry between Hollywood icons Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.