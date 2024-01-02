Oscar-Shortlisted ‘Good Boy’ Pays Tribute to Late Mother, Basks in Somerset’s Glory

The short film ‘Good Boy,’ featuring the renowned Ben Whishaw, has been shortlisted for an Oscar in the ‘Best Live Action Short Film’ category for the 2024 Academy Awards. Displaying his talent in Somerset, Whishaw brings to life the character of Danny, who plans to rob a bank with his mother. However, when their family doctor walks in, the plan takes an unexpected turn. The narrative then unravels into a series of surreal events, suggesting that reality might be more complex than it seems.

Star-Studded Cast and Unique Filming Location

Joining Whishaw are acclaimed actors such as Paul Chahidi, Jocelyn Jee Esien, Dino Fetscher, and Wendy Nottingham. Newcomers Tommy Belshaw and Ephraim Sampson also make their screen debut. The 16-minute film was shot entirely in Somerset, with Worthy Farm, famous for the Glastonbury Festival, serving as the main location. Somerset residents may recognize familiar vistas, as the film was produced in the county with the backing of Screen Somerset.

‘Good Boy’: A Personal Tribute

Director Tom Stuart describes ‘Good Boy’ as a heartfelt tribute to his mother, who passed away at the onset of the pandemic. The film was screened at the Pilton Palais cinema tent during the Glastonbury Festival, where it was warmly received. Among the audience was the illustrious Tilda Swinton.

Recognition and Anticipation

In addition to its Oscar shortlisting, ‘Good Boy’ has also been nominated for a BAFTA. It stands amongst other great films such as Oppenheimer and Barbie, both of which have received 10 nominations each for the upcoming Golden Globe Awards. The final Oscar nominations will be announced on January 23, with the awards ceremony slated for March 10. As anticipation builds, the global audience awaits to see if ‘Good Boy’ will fetch the golden statuette.