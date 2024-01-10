en English
Arts & Entertainment

Orlando to Host Miss America 2024: ‘Bringing Back the Magic’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
Orlando, well-known for its magical theme parks, is now set to enchant the nation as the host city for the 2024 Miss America competition. The event, aptly themed ‘Bringing Back the Magic,’ will take place in the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Delegates from All Over the U.S.

Ambitious young women from all corners of the United States will participate in this prestigious event, vying not only for the coveted Miss America and Miss America’s Teen titles but also for the opportunity to showcase their talents, fitness, and fashion sense. The 2024 competition will see these delegates engage in a series of contests aimed at highlighting their unique attributes and abilities.

More Than Just a Beauty Pageant

The Miss America competition is renowned for its commitment to fostering female empowerment through education. With a grand total of over $5 million in scholarships being awarded, the competition provides a substantial financial boost to its participants. The winner of the Miss America title will receive a $50,000 scholarship, along with the opportunity to travel across the country, representing the organization and promoting its values. Similarly, the titleholder of Miss America’s Teen 2024 will be granted a $25,000 tuition scholarship or a full four-year scholarship to the University of Alabama.

Empowering Women to Lead

The Miss America organization has a longstanding history of encouraging women to excel in a variety of fields including philanthropy, business, arts, politics, and education. Through its various initiatives and programs, it advocates for women’s leadership and promotes an environment where they can thrive and make a meaningful difference in society.

While the Miss America Finals on January 14 are already sold out, tickets are still available for the Miss America Preliminaries on January 10, the talent rehearsal on January 12, and the Miss America’s Teen Finals on January 13. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the magic of this empowering event.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

