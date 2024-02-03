Orlando Gallery Honors Black History Month with 'A Woman's Touch' Exhibit

Orlando came alive with the vibrant hues and profound narratives of the art exhibit "A Woman's Touch" at Three Masks, an African shop, and gallery. The opening night was as much a celebration of Black History Month as it was a testament to the exceptional talent of five female artists hailing from Central Florida. The event served as a platform for these artists to recount their individual stories, each woven into their artwork and echoing the distinctive insights and creativity of women within the community.

In the Spotlight: Hidden Talent

Timothy Adebule, the force behind Three Masks Inc., underscored the significance of unveiling local talent that frequently goes unnoticed until given an opportunity to glitter. "A Woman's Touch" is more than a title; it is a promise of diversity, phenomenal talent, and a fresh perspective. The gallery, nestled on West Colonial Drive in Orlando, has been transformed into a canvas where these artists' voices find expression through their art.

A Month-long Celebration

The exhibit is anticipated to run throughout the month of February. It invites the public to immerse themselves in the rich and diverse narrative of African American women in the arts. With every piece, a different story unfolds, a different emotion is stirred, and a different aspect of the African American experience is brought to light. This exhibition is more than a showcase of art; it is a tribute to the indomitable spirit and contribution of African American women to the cultural and artistic landscape.

Engaging with the Masters

Visitors are encouraged not just to witness but to engage with the exhibit. The City of Orlando, in collaboration with the Downtown Orlando Partnership and Black History Month's platinum sponsor Orlando Credit Union, offers an exclusive 'Meet the Artists Reception.' Here, attendees can interact with the artists, delve into the inspiration behind their pieces, and understand the cultural influences that shaped their work, all while savoring coffee and donuts from black-owned and operated businesses.