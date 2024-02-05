Orlando Bloom Unrecognizable on Set of New Action-Comedy 'Deep Cover'

Orlando Bloom, the 47-year-old actor best known for his roles in blockbuster franchises like 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'Lord of the Rings', is once again capturing the spotlight. This time, he's mesmerizing the audience with an unexpected transformation for his part in the upcoming Prime Video action-comedy, 'Deep Cover'. Filming in London, Bloom was seen sporting a strikingly different look, complete with long, unkempt hair and stubble, a far cry from his standard, polished appearance.

Orlando's Character Transformation

Clad in a blue beret and a navy coat, Bloom was seen in the midst of engaging scenes, including one where he was speaking on the phone while walking down a bustling London street. This intriguing character portrayal, coupled with his transformed look, suggests a role that finds him deep in tense situations.

'Deep Cover': A Peek Into the Plot

'Deep Cover' boasts a star-studded cast that includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Sean Bean, and Nick Mohammed. The plot revolves around three improv actors who are enlisted by the police to stage low-level stings. This seemingly simple task spirals them into the intricate and dangerous labyrinth of the London criminal underworld.

Orlando Bloom's Nostalgic Throwback

In a separate development that has delighted fans, Orlando Bloom returned to his iconic 'Lord of the Rings' role. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of his breakthrough as Legolas, he wore prosthetic ears in new photos shared on Instagram. The otherworldly photoshoot also featured his fiancée, Katy Perry. Both donned alien-like prosthetics, creating a surreal visual treat that garnered significant attention from fans.