Orillia's Cultural Extravaganza: A February Filled with Music, Arts and Celebration

As the frosty tendrils of January draw to an end, the city of Orillia prepares to embrace the cultural richness of February with an impressive array of concerts and artistic events. A veritable feast for music and arts enthusiasts, the city offers experiences that promise to stimulate senses and evoke emotions.

Zachary Lucky's U.S. Tour Kickoff

The month commences with the mellifluous melodies of Zachary Lucky at PICNIC downtown on Friday. An intimate performance, it serves as a prelude to Lucky's multi-week U.S. tour. The event is scheduled to commence at 7 p.m., with tickets available online.

Supporting Orillia Youth Centre

The following day, the city's vibrant artistic scene continues with performances by The Offcuts and Bernadette Connors at Creative Nomad Studios. The event is a charity drive aimed at supporting the Orillia Youth Centre, combining the power of music with a noble cause. Attendees can look forward to popular hits and impressive guitar prowess, with tickets available for purchase or donation online.

An Evening of Blues and Gospel

Highlighting the month's offerings is the 12th edition of An Evening of Blues and Gospel at the Orillia Opera House, hosted by Mariposa in Concert. The event will feature award-winning musicians such as Kenny Wayne, Jordan John, Prakash John, Ronnie Douglas, and Michael Shand. Tickets can be procured from the venue's website.

Choir Revolution and Theatre Nights

For choir enthusiasts, Choir Revolution at the Hog & Penny on February 5 offers a unique opportunity to participate in a drop-in, no-judgment singing event led by musician Brett Caswell. The Mariposa Arts Theatre continues its Film Nights at the Galaxy Theatre, with a special screening of a film about Priscilla and Elvis Presley on February 21. Additionally, the theatre will host a comedy titled The Play That Goes Wrong, with tickets available online.

Art, Music and Karaoke

Art lovers can look forward to the Orillia Museum of Art and History's Midday-Make series on figurative art and drawing techniques on February 7. Live music events are also peppered throughout the month at Couchiching Craft Brewery, including a February Blues Festival and performances by various artists. For those seeking a more interactive experience, Lake Country Grill will host a Karaoke night on Saturday.

Métis Cultural Celebration

Adding to the city's cultural richness is a Métis Cultural Celebration on Thursday, February 15, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Gakina Nindinawemaaganag. The event, hosted by Lakehead University, features a beading circle and lunch, acknowledging the traditional lands of Fort William First Nation, Signatory to the Robinson Superior Treaty of 1850, and the Ojibwe, Odawa, and Pottawatomi nations, collectively known as the Three Fires Confederacy.