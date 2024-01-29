Original One Piece Theme Song Singers Perform New Songs at Bandai Card Games Fest in Los Angeles

Avex Pictures Inc. recently revealed the performances of Hiroshi Kitadani and Maki Otsuki, noted for their contributions to the revered anime One Piece's soundtrack, at the Bandai Card Games Fest 23-24 World Tour in Los Angeles. The duo rendered six songs, encompassing the latest opening and ending theme songs for One Piece.

Stellar Performances at the Bandai Card Games Fest

The event, hosted at the Los Angeles Convention Center, forms a segment of a global chain of events spotlighting Bandai Card Game titles. Maki Otsuki commenced the spectacle with the original One Piece ending theme 'Memories' and proceeded with other melodious compositions. In contrast, Hiroshi Kitadani captivated the audience with the inaugural opening theme 'We Are!' among other tracks.

New Theme Songs: A Pending Release

The forthcoming theme songs are slated for release on April 10 and will find a place in the official One Piece Playlist on Apple Music. Avex Pictures Inc., specializing in distributing diverse visual content, including anime and live-action productions, announced this.

Bandai Card Games Fest: A Global Event

The Bandai Card Games Fest is Bandai Co., Ltd.'s debut substantial card game event touring across nine world regions. Activities such as card game tournaments, stage shows, and merchandise exhibits related to One Piece are part of this global tour. One Piece, at its heart, is an anime revolving around the escapades of Monkey D. Luffy, who harbors an aspiration to ascend the throne as the king of pirates.