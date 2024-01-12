en English
Arts & Entertainment

Original Friends Scripts for Ross’s Wedding Episodes Up for Auction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
Original Friends Scripts for Ross’s Wedding Episodes Up for Auction

In a remarkable revelation, original scripts from the iconic sitcom Friends, specifically those of the episodes centered around Ross’s wedding, have surfaced and are set to be auctioned. The scripts, belonging to the episodes titled ‘The One With Ross’s Wedding Part I and Part II’, were earmarked for destruction post-filming at London’s Fountain Studios in 1998, to prevent possible leaks. However, they were discovered in a trash bin by a vigilant studio employee.

From Trash to Treasure

The employee, who held an administrative position at Fountain Studios, safeguarded these pieces of television history in a drawer for over two decades. Now aged 60, the employee decided to put these scripts up for auction amidst a house move. They admitted not being a big fan of the show, but recognized the scripts’ significance to the dedicated fanbase of the globally popular series.

Auctioning a Slice of Sitcom History

The auction house Hansons has taken charge of the auction, setting the guide price between £600 and £800. This price tag stems from the understanding of the show’s enduring global popularity, even two decades after its final episode was aired in 2004. There is speculation that the final auction price could exceed the estimate due to the potential bidding war among ardent Friends fans.

Matthew Perry: A Friend Remembered

In unrelated news, last year witnessed the demise of Matthew Perry, one of the main stars of Friends, due to the acute effects of ketamine. Perry, who played the character Chandler Bing on the show, held a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide, adding a layer of nostalgic melancholy to the upcoming auction.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
