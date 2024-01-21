Original 'Cliffhanger' Director Advocates for Practical Effects in Reboot

In a world where CGI dominance is becoming the norm in action movies, the original director of the 1993 classic 'Cliffhanger', Renny Harlin, voices a contrasting perspective. As the iconic film gears up for a reboot, Harlin expresses hope that the new version will remain faithful to the use of practical effects, a hallmark of the original.

Harlin's Vision for Cliffhanger

Harlin, who helmed the 1993 film that catapulted him to international fame, has been lobbying for a sequel for years, given the film's success and fertile ground for further narratives. The original Cliffhanger, co-written by Sylvester Stallone, narrates the harrowing adventure of Walker, a mountain climber who finds himself in the middle of a heist following a plane crash in the mountains.

Harlin's particular emphasis on the authenticity of the original film's stunts, carried out at dizzying heights in the Italian Alps, suggests his desire for the reboot to retain the same raw, visceral energy. The director believes the heart of 'Cliffhanger' lies in its practical effects, which brought a unique sense of realism to the high-altitude thriller.

Reboot under New Leadership

The task of directing the 'Cliffhanger' reboot falls on the shoulders of Ric Roman Waugh, known for his work on action-packed movies such as 'Angel Has Fallen' and 'Greenland'. Waugh's enthusiasm about taking the helm for the next chapter of the franchise is palpable, as he eagerly anticipates collaborating with Stallone.

The screenplay for the reboot is being penned by Mark Bianculli, but specific details about the storyline or Stallone's involvement remain under wraps. As the anticipation for the reboot builds, fans and cinema-goers around the world wait with bated breath to see if the new 'Cliffhanger' can scale the dizzying heights of its predecessor.