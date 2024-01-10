Oreo Teams Up with Pac-Man in a Playful Marketing Campaign

In an exciting blend of nostalgia and contemporary marketing, Oreo, a brand owned by Mondeléz International, has announced a unique collaboration with the iconic 1980s arcade game, Pac-Man. This partnership, encapsulated by the campaign slogan “Chase Playfulness,” is set to commence on January 15th, bringing a fresh wave of excitement to consumers in 42 countries across Europe.

Unleashing Playfulness in an Office Setting

The heart of this campaign is a 20-second hero film, created by Saatchi & Saatchi. This advertisement ingeniously transforms a regular office setting into a playful chase reminiscent of the classic Pac-Man game. One person assumes the role of Pac-Man, while the others become the ghosts, all in a fun pursuit of an Oreo cookie. To further enhance the nostalgic appeal, the film features the familiar Pac-Man tune that many grew up with.

Special Pac-Man Oreo Cookies and Prizes

As an integral part of this promotion, Oreo has introduced six special Pac-Man designs on their cookies. These cookies hold more than just artistic value; they can be scanned to unlock a three-level maze game on consumers’ phones. Additionally, consumers can enter a raffle on the brand’s website by scanning the barcodes from participating packs for a chance to win enticing prizes. These prizes range from a playable Mini Oreo Pac-Man arcade and an Oreo Pac-Man arcade cabinet to an all-expense-paid holiday to Japan.

Boosting Social Interaction through Playful Moments

Perrine Willaey, marketing director for sweet bakery at Mondeléz International, expressed her enthusiasm for this initiative, stating that the campaign aims to encourage playful moments and social interaction. This campaign is part of a broader creative strategy by Mondeléz International, which also includes a 200th-anniversary campaign for Cadbury. Through these efforts, the company seeks to bolster the creativity and effectiveness of its marketing strategies in Europe.