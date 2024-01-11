Ordinary Folk Set to Dazzle at Galway’s Born To Rise Event

Galway City is bracing itself for a unique and transformative event set to take place at the Town Hall Theatre on January 28. Over 120 ‘ordinary folk’ will step onto the stage, their voices echoing with courage and newfound confidence, their faces glowing with anticipation and determination. This event isn’t just another talent show; it’s the grand culmination of the Born To Rise Self Development Programme through Music, an initiative led by renowned voice coach, Dr. Caren Hession.

Empowering Voices, Changing Lives

The Born To Rise programme has a singular objective: to empower its participants, especially women, to find their voice, both literally and metaphorically. Through a series of practical workshops conducted over two days, the programme targets the unshackling of disempowering behaviors and the fostering of courage. It’s about helping individuals soar beyond their limitations and achieve their personal and professional aspirations.

The Power of Performance

And what better way to celebrate this journey of self-discovery and empowerment than through a live performance? Many of the participants, who have never performed before, will be accompanied by a full house band and professional backing vocals. The stage will become a testament to their bravery, their voice a symbol of their newfound strength.

A Transformative Experience

The live show is more than just a spectacle; it’s a transformative experience for both the performers and the audience. Each voice that rings out on the stage, each note that reverberates through the theatre, carries a story of personal growth, courage, and determination. Tickets for this one-of-a-kind event are now available for purchase. Prepare to be touched and inspired by these ordinary folk as they prove that they were, indeed, born to rise.