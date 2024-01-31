Order of Polka Dots Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Diamond-Themed Parade in Mobile

In the heart of Mobile, Alabama, an air of celebration and camaraderie fills the city as the Order of Polka Dots, an all-female parading society, marks its 75th anniversary. The city-wide spectacle, held on Thursday night, has been officially proclaimed Order of Polka Dots Day in honor of the society's diamond jubilee.

A Night of Diamonds

The society, renowned as both the largest and the oldest of its kind in Mobile, has chosen to commemorate its milestone with a parade themed around diamonds. This year's theme, 'Timeless distinctive beautiful,' is brought to life through floats referencing culturally iconic figures and moments - from the adventurous Indiana Jones to the classic Breakfast at Tiffany's.

The Essence of Sisterhood

Members of the Order of Polka Dots describe their organization as much more than a parading society. It is a sisterhood, they say, where friendship, mutual care, and support are valued above all else. This sense of unity and camaraderie is palpable as the women march together, embodying the spirit of their society in every step.

A Lasting Impression

As part of their diamond jubilee celebration, the parade features 19 vividly decorated floats, each one a unique testament to the society's longevity and impact. Characters like Leonardo DiCaprio's Great Gatsby and the iconic Audrey Hepburn are brought to life, their larger-than-life representations designed to leave a lasting impression on the spectators. The organizers' aim is to create a memorable experience, one where the bright colors and impactful designs reflect not just the society's history, but its enduring relevance and influence.