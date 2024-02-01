Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark Unveils Politically Charged Album 'Bauhaus Staircase'

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD), British pop legends and pioneers of the electronic synthesizer sound, have made an indelible mark on the music industry, selling over 40 million records worldwide. Over four decades, they've released 13 albums, including iconic offerings such as 'Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark' (1980), 'Organisation' (1980), 'Architecture & Morality' (1981), and 'Dazzle Ships' (1983). OMD also found success across the pond with the hit 'If You Leave' from the 'Pretty In Pink' soundtrack in 1986.

OMD's Return with Bauhaus Staircase

The influential group has recently announced their return with a fresh studio album titled 'Bauhaus Staircase'. This new work marks their first album since the critically acclaimed 'The Punishment Of Luxury' in 2017. Coinciding with the album's release, OMD revealed a music video for the track 'Kleptocracy', mixed by famed rock producer David Watts.

'Kleptocracy': A Political Statement

According to band member Andy McCluskey, 'Kleptocracy' stands as OMD's most overtly political song to date. It addresses the corruption and subversion of democracy by deceitful and thieving rulers. The lyrics provide a stark commentary on political corruption, touching on the influence of money in politics, under-the-table dealings, Russian interference in elections, and the lack of accountability in high-profile crimes such as the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

OMD's Enduring Influence

OMD's influence on 1980s pop music remains undeniable. Having sold over 15 million albums and 25 million singles to date, their sound has helped shape a generation. As the creators of bold electronic sounds, their politically engaged music continues to resonate with fans around the globe, proving that OMD's legacy is far from over.