Orchestral Concert Featuring Lucia Micarelli to Perform Dvorak’s 7th Symphony

On February 10, the Adams Performing Arts Center at John Adams Middle School will reverberate with the harmonious melodies of an orchestral concert. The concert, featuring special guest Lucia Micarelli, promises to be an evening of immersive musical experiences, beginning with an overture from the opera ‘Treemonisha’ by Scott Joplin. This overture sets the stage for the musical journey, unfolding the first chapter of the evening’s narrative.

Lucia Micarelli: A Symphony of Passion and Versatility

Lucia Micarelli, a violinist known for her fervor and musical adaptability, takes center stage to perform pieces from composers Saint-Saens, Massenet, and Ahbez. Her performances are more than mere interpretations of compositions. They are transformative experiences, marked by her unique ability to add a personal touch to the music, thereby making each piece her own. When Micarelli plays, the violin ceases to be an instrument and becomes an extension of her soul, creating a symphony that transcends the realms of music.

Dvorak’s 7th Symphony: A Celebration of Folk-inspired Melodies

As the evening progresses, the audience will be treated to a performance of Dvorak’s 7th Symphony. Known for its folk-inspired melodies and profound thematic elements, this symphony serves as the highlight of the evening. Each note, each melody, each theme in this symphony transports the listener to a world where music narrates stories, evokes emotions, and creates an ambiance that is both enchanting and inspiring.

Practical Information

For those planning to attend the concert, convenient street parking is available on Pearl Street and in the neighboring residential areas on 16th and 17th Streets. For more information about Orchestra Santa Monica and ticket purchases, interested parties can find comprehensive details on the organization’s website.