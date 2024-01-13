en English
Arts & Entertainment

Orange Mango to Kickstart Year with High-Energy Performance at In on The Green

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
Orange Mango to Kickstart Year with High-Energy Performance at In on The Green

In a scene typically dominated by cover bands, the unique and original music of Orange Mango has been a breath of fresh air. On January 18, In on The Green will be hosting a music event headlined by this dynamic group. This marks their first performance of the year, a much-anticipated event for fans who have been waiting with bated breath. Tickets are currently available through the band’s Instagram account.

A Band Like No Other

Orange Mango has been gaining significant recognition for their engaging performances at various venues and events. Some of their noteworthy performances include Tattu Pattu at Goethe Institut, a show at Kamatha with Amila Sandaruwan, a performance at the New Colonial, and TEDx Colombo. The band’s distinct sound has been a unifying force for different music fans, creating a unique space in the music scene.

The band consists of a dedicated drummer, Sithi, who also manages the band; a guitarist who recently got married; Riyal Riffai from Paranoid Earthling and Uvindu Perera from The Soul, two bassists; and Dinelka Liyanage, a keyboardist known for his impactful sound.

Anticipated Night of Music and Dance

The upcoming gig at In on The Green is anticipated to be a lively event with lots of dancing. The band is known for bringing high energy to their performances, and this night is expected to be no different. The event is set to be a memorable kickstart to the Year of the Dragon.

Attendees are reminded to prepare for a night of music and dance and to bring money for the event. The band’s performances have been known to captivate audiences, leading to nights filled with music, dance, and camaraderie. The anticipation for the event is high, with fans eagerly waiting to see what the band has in store for their first performance of the year.

Arts & Entertainment Music Sri Lanka
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

