Oprah Winfrey’s Playful Nod to Iconic Meme and Weight Loss Journey at Critics Choice Awards

In a night filled with jest, glamour, and accolades, celebrated talk show host Oprah Winfrey took to the stage at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, adding her unique touch of humor to the esteemed event. Referencing her legendary ‘you get a car’ giveaway from a 2004 episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show, she playfully told the nominees, “I wish I could say you get a trophy. And you get a trophy. And you get a trophy!”

Oprah’s Nostalgic Moment and Significant Weight Loss

With a twinkle in her eye, Winfrey’s comment was a nod to the September 13, 2004, episode when she surprised each member of her audience by gifting them a Pontiac G6 sedan, a donation from Pontiac worth approximately $28,500. The moment was not only remembered for its generosity but also its viral catchphrase, which has since become a staple in pop culture.

As she made her appearance in a stunning purple dress, Winfrey showcased a noticeably slimmer figure, highlighting her recent significant weight loss. This transformation is the result of a responsible use of a weight loss drug, a tool she confirmed in December as part of her weight management strategy. Winfrey, who is also an ambassador for Weight Watchers, has been open about her weight loss journey, previously sharing that her highest weight was 237lbs.

Presenting the Best Actor Award

Amidst the laughter and applause, Winfrey presented the Best Actor Award to Paul Giamatti for his exceptional performance in ‘The Holdovers’. Giamatti, known for his nuanced and diverse roles, added another feather to his cap with this prestigious accolade.

Other Winners of the Night

The Critics Choice Awards, widely acknowledged for recognizing excellence in film and television, saw several other artists and productions receiving awards. ‘Oppenheimer’ took home the award for Best Picture while ‘Succession’ won the title for Best Drama Series, marking another successful year for the event.