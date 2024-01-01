en English
Arts & Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey Celebrates New Year’s Eve with a Star-studded Party

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:15 pm EST
Oprah Winfrey Celebrates New Year’s Eve with a Star-studded Party

Oprah Winfrey, the media titan and former talk show host, welcomed 2024 in style, throwing a glittering New Year’s Eve party attended by her inner circle. Guests, including her best friend Gayle King and actor David Oyelowo, brought in the New Year dancing to the tunes of Burna Boy and sporting stylish gold 2024 glasses.

Golden Celebration

Winfrey, dressed in a vibrant multicolored striped sweater, posed alongside King, who was seen in a black shirt embellished with gold, and Oyelowo, donning a green shirt. The attendees also included Winfrey’s long-term partner, Stedman Graham. All of them were seen relishing the family time, as depicted in the social media posts shared by both Winfrey and King.

David Oyelowo’s Gratitude

David Oyelowo, known for his role alongside Winfrey in ‘The Butler’, expressed his deep appreciation for the media mogul. Speaking at a special event in Los Angeles, Oyelowo described Winfrey as a supportive mother figure who has profoundly impacted his career. Her backing helped bring projects like the ‘Bass Reeves’ miniseries and the film ‘Selma’ to life.

Advocacy and Influence

Oyelowo also underscored the significance of advocacy in both personal and professional spaces, a lesson he attributed to Winfrey. Her influence has not only been pivotal in his career but also shaped his outlook on handling personal and professional relationships. This New Year’s Eve celebration illuminated once again the bonds of friendship and mutual respect shared by Winfrey and her close-knit circle.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

