Arts & Entertainment

Oppiwater Arts Festival 2024: A Vibrant Cultural Extravaganza Awaits

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
Oppiwater Arts Festival 2024: A Vibrant Cultural Extravaganza Awaits

Mark your calendars from 12-17 February 2024, as the Oppiwater Arts Festival promises to be a cultural extravaganza that dreams are made of. Taking place aboard the MSC Splendida, the festival boasts a vibrant program that is a veritable feast for the senses.

Live Performances Stealing the Spotlight

From theatre to drama, comedy to song, music to opera, and dance, the festival is set to showcase an array of live performances. Spanning various genres and styles, there is something sure to cater to everyone’s artistic palate. Frans Swart, a key figure associated with the festival, has indicated that these performances will form the heart of the event, promising an unforgettable spectacle for all attendees.

Art Exhibitions: A Visual Treat

But it’s not just about the performing arts. In addition to the live shows, art exhibitions will form a significant part of the festival. These exhibitions provide a platform for visual artists to display their work, and for visitors to engage with art on a personal level. From seasoned artists to emerging talents, the festival is set to become a vibrant canvas of creativity.

More Than Just Art: An Entertaining Affair

The Oppiwater Arts Festival aims to be more than just an artistic endeavor. It seeks to deliver a fun and engaging experience for all who attend. With a myriad of attractions and ample entertainment, the festival is not just a celebration of creativity and expression, but also a highlight on the cultural calendar.

With tickets ranging from R50.00 to R195.00, the festival is accessible to a broad audience. Bookings can be made at www.oppiwater.com or by calling 011 844 6073. Attendees are advised to book early as the detailed festival program will be announced on 1 October 2023. However, additional activities and artists are organized by the festival organizers and are subject to change without prior notice to passengers.

Arts & Entertainment South Africa
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

