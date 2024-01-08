Oppenheimer Sweeps 81st Golden Globes: A New Era for the Awards Show

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” stole the limelight at the 81st Golden Globes, sweeping five awards and marking a triumphant moment for the biopic genre. The awards included best drama, best director for Nolan, best drama actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr., and best score for Ludwig Goransson, solidifying the film’s standing as a cinematic tour de force.

Unexpected Wins and Historic Moments

Surprises were also in store as “Poor Things,” directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, clinched best comedy or musical, with Emma Stone earning accolades for her role as Bella. History was made with Lily Gladstone becoming the first Indigenous winner in the best actress in a dramatic film category for her role in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

A Fresh Start for Golden Globes

The Golden Globes aired on CBS, embarking on a fresh chapter after the dissolution of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Despite a past marred by scandals and a rocky start to the ceremony hosted by Jo Koy, the awards show demonstrated resilience. Other winners included “Barbie,” which won for best song and a new award for cinematic and box office achievement. French drama “Anatomy of a Fall” was recognized for best screenplay and best international film.

Television Achievements Mirror Film Success

On the television front, “Succession” secured the title of best drama series, tying the record for the most wins in this category. Hulu’s “The Bear” was celebrated as the best comedy series. The awards show, once teetering on the brink of collapse, has rebranded itself as part of a for-profit venture. The new voting body comprises 300 entertainment journalists from around the globe, signifying the Golden Globes’ intent to regain its industry standing amidst ongoing challenges.