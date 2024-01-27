'Oppenheimer' Leads Academy Awards Nominations, Jon Stewart Returns to 'The Daily Show', and More

Setting the stage for the 94th Academy Awards, Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' leads the pack with 13 nominations. Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' has landed eight nominations but has surprisingly missed out on the best director category, sparking discussions of a significant oversight. Other films in the spotlight include 'Poor Things' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' bagging 11 and 10 nominations, respectively. The awards ceremony is scheduled for March 10 and will be broadcast on ABC at 7 p.m. EST.

Passing of a News Legend

In a somber turn of events, Charles Osgood, a renowned journalist and the face of 'CBS Sunday Morning,' passed away at the age of 91. Known for his five Emmy Awards and the title of poet-in-residence at CBS News, Osgood leaves behind an indelible legacy in journalism.

Baseball Hall of Fame Welcomes New Inductees

The baseball world celebrates as Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton, and Joe Mauer make their way into the Hall of Fame. The trio will be formally inducted in a ceremony set for July 21 at Cooperstown, joining Jim Leyland, who was previously elected. Out of 346 individuals in the Hall, 273 are players, with a notably small fraction, just 60, making it to the Hall on their first ballot.

Jon Stewart's Anticipated Return to 'The Daily Show'

In a significant announcement, Comedy Central revealed that Jon Stewart, who originally hosted 'The Daily Show' for 16 years starting in 1999, will return as a weekly host and executive producer through the 2024 U.S. election cycle. Stewart's return, kicking off on February 12 and extending till 2025, is expected to bring his signature wit and clarity to the politically charged atmosphere of the upcoming elections. The show, which has been grappling with a decline in advertising revenue due to the absence of a permanent host, is likely to witness a resurgence with Stewart's comeback.