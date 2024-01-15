Oppenheimer Dominates the 29th Critics Choice Awards

The 29th Critics Choice Awards, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, celebrated the best in film and television, with the biopic Oppenheimer emerging as the standout winner. The film garnered the most wins overall with eight awards, including Best Picture, Best Ensemble, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., and Best Director for Christopher Nolan, reflecting its cinematic excellence in fields like cinematography, editing, visual effects, and score.

Recognition for Stellar Performances

Paul Giamatti, for his performance in The Holdovers, clinched the Best Actor award, while Emma Stone was lauded as the Best Actress for her role in Poor Things. In the realm of comedy, Barbie had a successful night, securing six awards, including Best Comedy and Best Song for ‘I’m just Ken’.

Television Triumphs

In the television categories, Succession was named the Best Drama Series, with its stars Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook receiving Best Actor and Actress in a Drama Series respectively. The Bear was honored as the Best Comedy Series, with its leading actors Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebri winning Best Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series.

The Year of Women in Entertainment

The ceremony underscored the accomplishments of women in the entertainment industry. Chelsea Handler, in her hosting role, noted 2023 as the ‘year of women’, attributing successes across the box office, music tours, and other cultural domains to the remarkable work of women. This recognition conveyed the ongoing shift in the industry, acknowledging the critical role of women in shaping our cultural narrative.