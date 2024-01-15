en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Oppenheimer’ Dominates Critics Choice Awards with Eight Wins, ‘Barbie’ Follows with Six

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
'Oppenheimer' Dominates Critics Choice Awards with Eight Wins, 'Barbie' Follows with Six

In a dazzling showing of cinematic prowess, Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ emerged as the dominating force at the Critics Choice Awards, garnering a significant tally of eight awards. The haul included coveted accolades such as best director, best picture, and best supporting actor, thus solidifying the film’s robust footing in the Oscar race. While the evening saw Cillian Murphy overlooked in the best actor category, Robert Downey Jr. brought levity to the event with a wittily sarcastic speech, thanking his ‘Oppenhomies’.

‘Barbie’ Claims Six Awards, ‘Succession’ Wins Best Drama Series

Another highlight of the evening was Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, which clinched six awards, including those for best comedy and best original screenplay. The television category saw ‘Succession’, ‘Beef’, and ‘The Bear’ emerge as winners, each asserting their narrative prowess in their respective genres. Emma Stone and Paul Giamatti were recognized as Best Actress and Best Actor respectively, adding to the dynamism of the award roster.

Harrison Ford Honored with Career Achievement Award

The evening also bore witness to an emotional moment when Harrison Ford, recognized with the Critics Choice Career Achievement Award, delivered a heartfelt speech. He expressed gratitude for his career success, attributing it to fortuitous circumstances and the talent of his numerous collaborators. He further extended his thanks to his wife, Calista Flockhart, acknowledging her unwavering support throughout his illustrious career.

Chelsea Handler Steers The Show With Unique Approach

Adding a different flavor to the event, Chelsea Handler, the show’s host, chose to diverge from the usual script for acceptance speeches. The evening was punctuated with a variety of emotions, ranging from Downey Jr.’s humorous speech to Ford’s touching acknowledgments, and even included a viral reaction from Ryan Gosling to ‘I’m Just Ken’s win. This blend of elements kept viewers engaged and added depth to the awards ceremony.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

