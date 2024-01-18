'Oppenheimer' Leads Bafta Nominations with Impressive 13 Nods

Christopher Nolan's latest offering, 'Oppenheimer,' commanded the Bafta film awards nominations with a total of 13 nods, making it the film to beat. The film's nominations include best film and best actor for Cillian Murphy, who delivered a riveting performance as the titular physicist. Murphy's performance will be juxtaposed with Barry Keoghan for 'Saltburn,' Bradley Cooper for 'Maestro,' among others, in the best actor category. His fellow cast members, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr, have also been nominated for their supporting roles.

Nolan Eyes Best Director Bafta

Director Christopher Nolan has secured a nomination for best director, a Bafta he has yet to clinch. The film, 'Oppenheimer,' faces stiff competition for the best film award from the gothic fairytale 'Poor Things' and other notable films. Interestingly, the highest-grossing film of 2023, 'Barbie,' is missing from the best film and directing categories, despite its commercial triumph and cultural impact, which sparked the 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon. Nevertheless, Greta Gerwig, the director of 'Barbie,' is acknowledged for original screenplay.

Competitive Best Actress Category

The best actress category is also intense, with Margot Robbie for 'Barbie' and Emma Stone for 'Poor Things' among the nominees. Bafta chair Sara Putt underscored the diversity and quality of this year's films and emphasized Bafta's role in fostering diverse storytelling and encouraging cinema attendance. The Bafta film awards, hosted by David Tennant, are scheduled for February 18 at the Royal Festival Hall and will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Awards Season Heats Up

While 'Oppenheimer' is a clear front-runner in the Bafta race, competition from other films like 'The Zone of Interest' and 'Poor Things' ensures an exciting awards season. The atomic bomb biopic has caught the attention of awards-voters due to its scale, ambition, and seriousness. The winners will be declared at a ceremony on February 18 at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with 'Doctor Who' star David Tennant as the host.