Arts & Entertainment

‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ Dominate at 29th Critics Choice Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ stole the limelight at the 29th Critics Choice Awards, seizing eight prestigious awards including best picture, best director, and best supporting actor awarded to Robert Downey Jr. The ceremony, which celebrated excellence in film and television, also saw an impressive performance by Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ which bagged six awards.

‘Oppenheimer’ Triumphs

Claiming eight out of its numerous nominations, ‘Oppenheimer’ proved to be the star of the evening. Nolan was honored as the best director, reaffirming his reputation as one of the most visionary filmmakers of his generation. Robert Downey Jr. was applauded for his supporting role, adding another feather to the film’s cap. However, the lead actor, Cillian Murphy, was conspicuously missed out for the best actor award, which was bagged by Paul Giamatti for his role in ‘The Holdovers.’

‘Barbie’ and ‘The Bear’ Shine

Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ emerged as another prominent winner, earning accolades including best comedy, best original screenplay, and best original song for Mark Ronson’s ‘I’m Just Ken.’ In the TV categories, ‘The Bear’ was named the best comedy series and was lauded for its cast performance. The drama series ‘Succession’ also won big with awards for best drama series, best actor, and actress in a drama series.

Nolan Pays Homage to ‘American Prometheus’

As he accepted his award, Nolan paid tribute to the authors of ‘American Prometheus,’ acknowledging their work as the backbone of ‘Oppenheimer.’ This gesture was met with applause, highlighting the importance of acknowledging the literary roots of cinematic adaptations. Emily Blunt, during her acceptance speech, praised the ensemble cast and Nolan’s knack for connecting with actors.

The event, hosted by Chelsea Handler, was filled with humor and heartfelt moments. The winners reflect the cinematic excellence of the past year and set the stage for the upcoming Oscars, where ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ are expected to make a significant impact.

