OPM Veterans to Rekindle the Golden Era of Filipino Music at ‘OPM Stars’ Concert

The Theatre at Solaire in Manila is warming up its stage for a unique night of nostalgia and melody. Come February 21, 2024, the venue will play host to ‘OPM Stars,’ a one-night concert featuring an extraordinary assembly of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) veterans. These artists, predominantly from the 1970s and 1980s, have shaped the sound and soul of Filipino music, and their gathering promises an evening of unforgettable performances and cherished melodies.

The Lineup: A Musical Time Machine

The lineup for the ‘OPM Stars’ event reads like a who’s who of iconic Filipino musicians. Jun Polistico, Leah Navarro, and Sampaguita, who crafted some of the most enduring hits of their time, will share the stage with Anthony Castelo, Gino Padilla, and Mon Espia from Labuyo. Their individual styles and hits have left a lasting impact on the OPM industry, and their collective performance presents a unique opportunity to witness the golden era of Filipino music.

Adding to the star power, Male Rigor and Monet Gaskell, previously part of the beloved group VST and Company, will lend their voices to the evening. Their contributions to the OPM landscape have been significant and their inclusion in the lineup cements the event’s status as a gathering of legends.

OPM Hitmen and Wadab Songwriters

Further enhancing the concert’s nostalgic appeal, a group of renowned OPM hitmen, including Richard Reynoso, Renz Verano, Rannie Raymundo, and Chad Borja, will deliver their chart-topping hits. Their performances are expected to stir memories and evoke emotions, adding a personal touch to the evening.

The event will also feature performances from Wadab singer-songwriters Nonoy Tan and Rey Magtoto. Their lyrical prowess and musical sensibilities have earned them a special place in the hearts of Filipino music lovers and their presence will undoubtedly enrich the overall concert experience.

Tickets and Expectations

Fans eager to relive the golden age of OPM or those looking to discover the roots of Filipino music can purchase tickets for ‘OPM Stars’ through Ticket World outlets or at the Solaire Box Office. The concert, a celebration of the Philippines’ rich musical heritage, promises an evening filled with classic tunes, memorable performances, and a sense of unity brought about by a shared cultural experience.