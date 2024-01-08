en English
Arts & Entertainment

OPM Legends Unite for Post-Valentine Concert ‘Your Songs: A Journey Through Time’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:49 pm EST
OPM Legends Unite for Post-Valentine Concert ‘Your Songs: A Journey Through Time’

Four heavyweights of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) – Rey Valera, Jim Paredes, Boboy Garrovillo, and Jamie Rivera, are uniting their talents for a post-Valentine musical extravaganza titled ‘Your Songs: A Journey Through Time’ on February 16. Scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, the concert promises a walk through the annals of OPM, showcasing the artists’ celebrated hits.

A Gathering of OPM Veterans

The collaboration of these four artists is a remarkable event for Filipino music enthusiasts. Rey Valera, Jim Paredes, Boboy Garrovillo, and Jamie Rivera represent a significant era in the OPM industry. Their individual contributions have shaped the landscape of Filipino music, and their collective performance promises an unforgettable experience.

A Nostalgic Musical Journey

The ‘Your Songs: A Journey Through Time’ concert is designed to be more than a performance. It is a nostalgic journey through time, revisiting the golden era of OPM through the voices that defined it. The artists will be performing their renowned hits, which have left an indelible mark on the Filipino music scene.

Tickets Now Available

Fans interested in witnessing this one-of-a-kind event can acquire their tickets through SM Tickets and TicketWorld. The concert offers a unique opportunity to enjoy the renditions of classic OPM hits by the legends themselves. This event follows a previous celebration by Garrovillo and Paredes, who commemorated the 50th anniversary of the APO Hiking Society with a performance at the same venue last year.

Arts & Entertainment Music Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

