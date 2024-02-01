Opera 'This House' Set for World Premiere at Opera Theater of Saint Louis

The curtain is set to rise on the world premiere of 'This House', an opera composed by Ricky Ian Gordon, as it graces the Opera Theater of Saint Louis in June 2025. The libretto, penned by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and her daughter Ruby Aiyo Gerber, promises an enthralling fusion of intergenerational creativity and theatrical craftsmanship.

Anticipation Builds for 'This House'

Initially announced in 2022, the much-awaited debut of 'This House' was expected to happen earlier but faced postponement. The performance will be a milestone, marking the 50th season of the Opera Theater, and is anticipated to be a memorable addition to its illustrious history.

The Conductor Behind the Baton

At the helm of this performance will be Daniela Candillari, whose contract as the principal conductor of the Opera Theater has been extended through the 2028 festival season. Candillari, who took on the conductor's mantle in 2022, is no stranger to world premieres. She has previously led similar debuts at Opera Philadelphia and the Washington National Opera, garnering acclaim for her strong command and interpretative prowess.

Another Feather in Nottage's Cap

Aside from the upcoming opera, Candillari will also conduct the company premiere of Handel's 'Julius Caesar' starting June 9 this year. Nottage, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner for Drama, is no stranger to the opera world. Her play 'Intimate Apparel' was adapted into an opera by Gordon, which had its premiere in 2022 at New York's Lincoln Center Theater. The upcoming opera 'This House' is a tale spun by Gerber during her tenure at Brown University. It narrates the stories of the inhabitants and spirits that have graced a Harlem brownstone over a century, bringing the walls of the house to life.