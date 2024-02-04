Opera Singer Rebecca Ringle Kamarei Returns to New Mexico for Mahler's Second Symphony

Set in the limelight of classical music is Rebecca Ringle Kamarei, a Los Alamos High School graduate, and an esteemed opera singer, who will grace the stage as an Alto Soloist in Gustav Mahler's Second Symphony, with the New Mexico Philharmonic. The performance is scheduled for February 17 at Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque.

A Sterling Career in Classical Music

Since her graduation in 1998, Kamarei has woven a dazzling tapestry of achievements in the classical music realm. Her formidable repertoire includes an impressive 14 consecutive seasons as a soloist at the renowned Metropolitan Opera. There, she played pivotal roles in stellar productions such as Wagner's 'Die Walku00fcure,' Muhly's 'Marnie,' and Puts' 'The Hours.'

Her melodic journey extends beyond the opera house, having performed with illustrious orchestras and at esteemed festivals. These include the Marlboro, Tanglewood, and Ravinia Summer Festivals, the Oratorio Society of New York, the Cleveland Orchestra, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Roots in New Mexico

Kamarei's success is deeply rooted in her New Mexico upbringing. She fondly credits her formative years in Los Alamos and the state's vibrant cultural environment for laying the groundwork for her career in classical music.

During her high school years, she honed her skills and absorbed the artistry around her, working as a stage technician for the Los Alamos Concert Society and an usher at the Santa Fe Opera. These experiences allowed her to rub shoulders with world-class artists, adding depth and dimension to her musical persona.

Mahler's Resurrection Symphony

The stage is set for Kamarei to enchant audiences with her rendition of Gustav Mahler's Second Symphony, also known as the Resurrection Symphony. This monumental work is a profound exploration of life's struggle and transcendence. Its finale was featured in the Netflix biopic 'Maestro,' a tribute to the legendary Leonard Bernstein.

The upcoming performance at Popejoy Hall marks Kamarei's return to the venue after her last appearance as part of the All-State Choir. As a recipient of the Rotary Club of Los Alamos's Deborah Beene Memorial Scholarship and the Sangre de Cristo Chorale Scholarship, Kamarei's return performance serves as a testament to her journey from talented student to accomplished artist.