Open Stage Showcases Innovative Dance Performances at The Dance Centre

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
A celebration of emerging talent and innovative choreography, Open Stage Edition 4, an initiative by The Dance Centre, took centre stage on February 5. Five dynamic performances, each delving into unique themes, offered a fresh perspective on the elasticity of dance as an art form.

‘Threadcount’ – A Conflict Between Love and Harm

Devised by Kylah Powell of CollabArt Creations, ‘Threadcount’ was a powerful exploration of the tension between our love for fashion and the environmental harm it inflicts. The performance, through its potent choreography, highlighted the irony of the fashion industry’s glamorous facade masking its ecologically damaging reality.

‘To Fetch a Pail of Water’ – A Nursery Rhyme Reimagined

Performers Jennifer McLeish-Lewis and James-Amzin Nahirnick brought a nursery rhyme to life in ‘To Fetch a Pail of Water’. With Stefan Smulovitz’s spontaneous music as the backdrop, the dancers’ movements narrated a story beyond the simplicity of childhood verse.

‘Thank You for Choosing to Stay’ – A Dance of Betrayal and Healing

Francesca Vergara’s ‘Thank You for Choosing to Stay’, featuring Olivia Cesarano and Daryk Richards, examined the themes of betrayal and healing within a romantic relationship. The choreography beautifully encapsulated the emotional turmoil and journey towards recovery, resonating deeply with the audience.

‘A Conversation’ – Dance Meets Electro-Acoustic Music

Kenzie Skoglund and Sam Meadahl’s ‘A Conversation’ integrated dance with electro-acoustic music to discuss human support and control. The performance was a testament to the power of interdisciplinary collaboration in creating a compelling narrative.

‘Rejection and Embrace’ – Heartache and Sisterhood

Linda Hayes presented two flamenco fusion duets in ‘Rejection and Embrace’, weaving a tale of heartache and sisterhood. The performances echoed the raw emotions associated with rejection and the solace found in sisterhood, beautifully embodied in the passionate flamenco movements.

In its fourth year, Open Stage continues to exemplify The Dance Centre’s commitment to nurturing and showcasing emerging talent in the dance community. Each performance in this year’s edition pushed the boundaries of dance, probing different themes and exploring new horizons of storytelling through movement.

Arts & Entertainment Canada
BNN Correspondents

