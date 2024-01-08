en English
Open Art Exhibition: A Cultural Extravaganza at Bishop Auckland Town Hall Gallery

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
With a vibrant display of 186 pieces of art, the Bishop Auckland Town Hall gallery has become a beacon of creativity and culture. The gallery is currently hosting the Open Art Exhibition, featuring works from 99 local artists from County Durham. The artists, diverse in age and style, range from teenagers to those in their eighties, each contributing an indelible touch to the eclectic collection.

The Eden Theatre: A Historic Icon in Miniature

One of the exhibition’s highlights is a meticulously crafted model of the historic Eden Theatre. This model carries a unique historic significance as it is tied to Stan Laurel, one half of the renowned comedy duo Laurel and Hardy. Arthur Jefferson, Stan Laurel’s father, once owned and altered this theatre, adding a personal touch to its storied history. The Eden Theatre opened its doors in 1856 and despite going through several transformations, it continues to hold a special place in the hearts of the locals.

A Showcase of Diversity

The exhibition is open from Monday to Saturday, 10am to 6pm, until February 17, and displays a wide variety of artworks. Visitors can admire the beauty of seascapes, become captivated by animal portraits, marvel at the intricacy of glass sculptures, or become intrigued by an unusual papier-mache head. This exhibition not only showcases the local talent but also offers some artwork for sale, making it a haven for art enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Youth Category: The Future of Art

This year’s exhibition has introduced a new ‘youth’ category featuring 11 young artists aged 13 to 18. This initiative aims to nurture the next generation of artists and provide them with a platform to showcase their talent. Councillor Elizabeth Scott of Durham County Council celebrates the diversity of talent on display and encourages people to visit the exhibition to experience the local culture at its finest.

Artists/Artwork Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

