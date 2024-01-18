‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’: A Supernatural Fantasy Thriller Set to Enthrall Audiences

Anticipation builds as the release date for the supernatural fantasy thriller, ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona,’ draws closer. Starring Sundeep Kishan, under the direction of Vi Anand, this film marks the duo’s second collaboration following their 2015 film ‘Tiger.’ The movie’s trailer, recently unveiled, has stirred excitement among audiences, especially after the release of the captivating song ‘Nijame Ne Chebutunna’ from the movie’s soundtrack.

A Mysterious Love Story Amidst Supernatural Elements

In the trailer, viewers witness Sundeep Kishan’s character professing his love for the character portrayed by Varsha Bollamma. This romantic narrative is interwoven with the enigmatic tale of Bhairavakona, hinting at both supernatural elements and a magic staff as a central plot device. This staff, seemingly granting power to the protagonist, adds an intriguing layer to the storyline.

Unveiling the Cast and Crew

Alongside Sundeep Kishan and Varsha Bollamma, the trailer also showcases actress Kavya Thapar. However, the nature of her role in the film remains undisclosed, adding to the suspense. The creative team behind ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ consists of Bhanu Bhogavarapu and Nandu Savirigana as dialogue writers, Raj Thota handling cinematography, Shekar Chandra providing the musical score, Chota K Prasad responsible for editing, and A Ramanjayenyulu as the art director.

Release Date and Future Projects

Despite facing several delays, ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ is finally set to enchant audiences on February 9, going head-to-head with ‘Eagle’ starring Ravi Teja and Kavya Thapar. Last seen in the film ‘Michael’ in 2023, Sundeep Kishan is also set to appear in the Telugu version of ‘Captain Miller’ and the film ‘D50,’ sharing the screen with co-stars including Dhanush, Nithya Menen, and others.