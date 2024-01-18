en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’: A Supernatural Fantasy Thriller Set to Enthrall Audiences

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’: A Supernatural Fantasy Thriller Set to Enthrall Audiences

Anticipation builds as the release date for the supernatural fantasy thriller, ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona,’ draws closer. Starring Sundeep Kishan, under the direction of Vi Anand, this film marks the duo’s second collaboration following their 2015 film ‘Tiger.’ The movie’s trailer, recently unveiled, has stirred excitement among audiences, especially after the release of the captivating song ‘Nijame Ne Chebutunna’ from the movie’s soundtrack.

A Mysterious Love Story Amidst Supernatural Elements

In the trailer, viewers witness Sundeep Kishan’s character professing his love for the character portrayed by Varsha Bollamma. This romantic narrative is interwoven with the enigmatic tale of Bhairavakona, hinting at both supernatural elements and a magic staff as a central plot device. This staff, seemingly granting power to the protagonist, adds an intriguing layer to the storyline.

Unveiling the Cast and Crew

Alongside Sundeep Kishan and Varsha Bollamma, the trailer also showcases actress Kavya Thapar. However, the nature of her role in the film remains undisclosed, adding to the suspense. The creative team behind ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ consists of Bhanu Bhogavarapu and Nandu Savirigana as dialogue writers, Raj Thota handling cinematography, Shekar Chandra providing the musical score, Chota K Prasad responsible for editing, and A Ramanjayenyulu as the art director.

Release Date and Future Projects

Despite facing several delays, ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ is finally set to enchant audiences on February 9, going head-to-head with ‘Eagle’ starring Ravi Teja and Kavya Thapar. Last seen in the film ‘Michael’ in 2023, Sundeep Kishan is also set to appear in the Telugu version of ‘Captain Miller’ and the film ‘D50,’ sharing the screen with co-stars including Dhanush, Nithya Menen, and others.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
Shoaib Ibrahim: A 'Lost Puppy' at Home and a Star on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'
In a heartfelt revelation, Saba, sister of television actor Shoaib Ibrahim, has shared intimate details about her brother’s deep-rooted dependence on his wife, Dipika Kakar. A participant on the popular dance reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, Shoaib has been creating waves with his soulful performances, recently receiving accolades for a particularly expressive act. Shoaib Ibrahim:
Shoaib Ibrahim: A 'Lost Puppy' at Home and a Star on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'
Rock 'n' Roll Legend Paul Stanley on His Journey, Influences, and Success
9 mins ago
Rock 'n' Roll Legend Paul Stanley on His Journey, Influences, and Success
Spyro Shares Emotional Journey Through Music Industry on 'Tea With Tay' Podcast
15 mins ago
Spyro Shares Emotional Journey Through Music Industry on 'Tea With Tay' Podcast
Kevin Gates: A Gala, An Album, and A Controversy
4 mins ago
Kevin Gates: A Gala, An Album, and A Controversy
Railbird Music Festival 2024: Stellar Lineup and Tickets Now Available
4 mins ago
Railbird Music Festival 2024: Stellar Lineup and Tickets Now Available
HoYoVerse and OnePlus Announce Collaborative Genshin Impact-Themed Phone
6 mins ago
HoYoVerse and OnePlus Announce Collaborative Genshin Impact-Themed Phone
Latest Headlines
World News
US Considers Report on Vaping Health Effects Amid Global Developments
3 mins
US Considers Report on Vaping Health Effects Amid Global Developments
Massachusetts Representative Sarah Peake Announces Retirement After Two Decades of Service
3 mins
Massachusetts Representative Sarah Peake Announces Retirement After Two Decades of Service
Cincinnati Boat, Sport & Travel Show 2024: A Riveting Experience for Outdoor Enthusiasts
4 mins
Cincinnati Boat, Sport & Travel Show 2024: A Riveting Experience for Outdoor Enthusiasts
Premier League Showdown: Bournemouth Takes on Liverpool at Vitality Stadium
4 mins
Premier League Showdown: Bournemouth Takes on Liverpool at Vitality Stadium
Swansea Bay Health Board Proposes New Dialysis Unit in Bridgend
7 mins
Swansea Bay Health Board Proposes New Dialysis Unit in Bridgend
48-Hour Bandh Paralyses Manipur: A Response to Government Inaction
8 mins
48-Hour Bandh Paralyses Manipur: A Response to Government Inaction
Football Legends Rekindle Rivalry in Hong Kong Charity Match
8 mins
Football Legends Rekindle Rivalry in Hong Kong Charity Match
Shift in Fitness Trends: Resistance Training Gains Over Treadmill Workouts
8 mins
Shift in Fitness Trends: Resistance Training Gains Over Treadmill Workouts
Dr. Danielle Henderson Discusses The Emerging Science of Hope in Mental Health
10 mins
Dr. Danielle Henderson Discusses The Emerging Science of Hope in Mental Health
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
2 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
4 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
5 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app