Oonagh McFerran Serenades Her Way Down the Aisle, Celebrating Love and Triumph Over Anorexia

Infusing her wedding day with a unique touch, Oonagh McFerran, a gifted singer from Derry, chose to perform the song ‘I Choose You’ by Ryan Darling as she walked down the aisle. The heartwarming ceremony, set in Draperstown, Co Derry in November, saw Oonagh pledging her life to Mark, her beloved partner.

Music as a Buffer Against Nerves

Oonagh’s decision to sing was rooted in two main factors. Firstly, she believed that singing, an activity that she has always felt at home with, would help her combat the butterflies in her stomach. The idea of merely walking down the aisle while being the center of everyone’s attention seemed more daunting, so singing presented a comfortable alternative.

A Melody of Triumph Over Anorexia

The second, and arguably the more significant reason, relates to Oonagh’s personal journey with anorexia. In 2016, around the time she met Mark, Oonagh experienced a severe relapse of anorexia. She found solace in music and Mark’s unwavering support, attributing her recovery to these two saving graces. Her performance at the wedding was more than just a beautiful rendition of a song – it was a celebration of the role music has played in her life and recovery journey.

A Viral Moment of Joy

The moment quickly gained traction, circulating on WhatsApp groups even before the ceremony concluded. Oonagh’s choice to sing was a testament to her passion for music, and those close to her would agree it was entirely in character. Mark, her husband, would have been surprised if she hadn’t incorporated music into their wedding – a day that was as much about celebrating their love as it was about celebrating Oonagh’s triumphant journey.