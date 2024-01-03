Oni Press to Release ‘Faceless and the Family 3’: A Glimpse into Matt Lesniewski’s Creative Genius

Renowned comic book publisher, Oni Press, has announced the imminent release of the third installment of the captivating series ‘Faceless and the Family,’ slated for January 17th. The eagerly-awaited series is the brainchild of renowned illustrator and writer, Matt Lesniewski, who utilizes his distinct artistic style to breathe life into a world full of imagination for his readers.

Lesniewski’s Creative Process

The creator of ‘Faceless and the Family,’ Lesniewski, has revealed an intriguing insight into his creative process. A journey that begins deep within his imagination, he spends a significant amount of time visualizing the intricacies of his stories before transposing his ideas into sketches or words. From the shapes and poses of his characters to the environments they inhabit and the scenarios they encounter, Lesniewski emphasizes the importance of vividly seeing his ideas in his mind’s eye as a prerequisite to their physical creation.

‘Faceless and the Family’ – A Unique Narrative

‘Faceless and the Family’ is a testament to Lesniewski’s imaginative prowess. The narrative features a protagonist who regains his face but at a cost. The hero is depicted lying on an operating table, while his makeshift family fights for their lives, striving for Carp’s emancipation from her past. The enigma surrounding Faceless’s face deepens with each issue, keeping readers hooked.

A Desire for the Unconventional

Lesniewski’s work is driven by a desire to break away from the norm and create something distinctive and engaging. His intention is to deliver a fresh experience to his audience, with characters and worlds that defy convention. In a world saturated with traditional narratives, Lesniewski aims to satisfy the reader’s craving for novel content. This is evident in ‘Faceless and the Family,’ a series that showcases his commitment to crafting unique stories that captivate and entertain.

In addition to ‘Faceless and the Family,’ Oni Press is also celebrating the success of its horror series ‘Dwellings,’ which has sold out at the distributor level and is set for a second printing on January 31, 2024. This re-release will feature a brand-new cover by series creator Jay Stephens and will be limited to 500 copies. With a 25-year history in the industry, Oni Press continues to uphold its reputation as a publisher of award-winning comic books and graphic novels.