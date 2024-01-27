OneFour: Drill Music Pioneers or Public Threat?

OneFour, the Australian hip hop group hailing from Sydney's Mount Druitt, has been making waves in the music scene with their unique brand of drill music. Comprised of five Sāmoan Australians, the band's music, teeming with raw narratives of crime, poverty, and social dislocation, has amassed over 150 million streams, catapulting them into the spotlight.

Fame Amid Controversy

Despite their success, OneFour's reputation extends beyond their music. Their alleged gang affiliations have painted them as a community safety threat in the eyes of the police, leading to the cancellation of their national tour, home raids, and prompting streaming services to reconsider featuring their music. The police's campaign against OneFour has been relentless, with not one, but two elite police units keeping a keen eye on the group's activities and applying pressure aimed at thwarting their burgeoning music career.

Under the Police Scrutiny

Several members of OneFour have criminal records, a fact that, along with episodes like a 2019 pub brawl, inevitably tarnishes their public image. However, the band members staunchly maintain that they are not a gang but a legitimate music act and a business. The controversy surrounding OneFour echoes the historical tension witnessed between hip hop artists and law enforcement, harkening back to the experiences of NWA in the 1980s.

The Drill Music Debate

Despite the police's concerns that OneFour's lyrics could incite violence, criminologists contend there is no concrete statistical evidence linking their music to an uptick in violence. In fact, they argue that the police's actions could be counterproductive. By enhancing the group's outlaw narrative, they inadvertently boost the band's appeal. For OneFour, their music is more than just a series of tracks; it's a therapeutic outlet and a potential path to a different life.