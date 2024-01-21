OneChicago Franchise: Cast Reshuffles and the Evolution of Long-Running Series

Chicago's legendary OneChicago television franchise, which comprises Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med, has witnessed a significant number of cast reshuffles over the past year. The architects of this change, Andrea Newman, the showrunner for Chicago Fire, and Andrew Schneider, the co-showrunner for Chicago Med, attribute this flux to the imperative need to keep the shows vibrant and kinetic, even after many successful seasons on air.

Longevity Requires Evolution

Chicago Fire is currently in its 12th season, while Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med are in their 11th and 9th seasons, respectively. Newman firmly believes that for such long-standing shows to maintain their appeal, they must constantly evolve by introducing fresh faces and dynamics. This evolution is not only essential from a plot perspective but also from the cast's standpoint. It's uncommon for actors to portray the same character for over a decade, which further necessitates changes in the cast.

Retaining the Core 'Family'

Despite the cast departures, Newman asserts that the core 'family' of the shows remains intact. The key characters and the essence of the shows' communities continue to be a central focus. Both the showrunners perceive the enduring run of these series as a positive feature that enables the development and transformation of characters, crucial for maintaining audience interest and ensuring the shows' ultimate success.

Sarah Rafferty's Departure and Possible Return

The article also sheds light on the departure of Sarah Rafferty, who captivated audiences with her role as Dr. Pamela Blake on Chicago Med. The possibility of her returning to the show in the future is a topic of fervent discussion among fans. The article also highlights Rafferty's new role in the Netflix series 'My Life with the Walter Boys', and speculates on its potential impact on her availability for Chicago Med. This additional insight into the actor's exit and the potential for future cast changes underlines the franchise's commitment to maintaining its freshness and dynamism.