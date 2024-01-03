One Piece: Final Saga Highlights Blackbeard; Promising Year Ahead for Boa Hancock

As the anime adaptation of the beloved manga series One Piece prepares to enter its Final Saga, it’s Marshall D. Teach, aka Blackbeard, who is capturing the attention of fans and cosplayers. A TikTok user known as zerotohero.youtube has channeled the ominous vibe of this character in an impressive cosplay, generating considerable buzz in the fandom.

Blackbeard’s Rising Importance

Blackbeard’s significance in the storyline has skyrocketed following the Wano Country arc. Here, Luffy was declared one of the Four Emperors of the Sea, pushing Blackbeard and the other Emperors into an intense race for the ultimate treasure as the series races towards its climax.

The Egghead Arc Begins

On January 7th, Episode 1089 marked the commencement of the Egghead Arc, which forms part of the Final Saga. The characters received updated appearances and new themes were introduced, including the opening theme ‘A–su!’ by Hiroshi Kitadani and the ending theme ‘Dear Sunrise’ by Maki Otsuki. The cast also welcomed new members, such as Yohei Tadano voicing Dr. Vegapunk.

Intense Developments in the Manga

Parallel to the anime, the original manga series is experiencing exciting developments. The latest chapter, 1086, reveals the identities and titles of the rest of Gorosei, suggests a Reverie flashback, expands on Cobra’s claim of Imu’s name, and ends with Saint Donquixote Mjosgard’s death sentence by the Holy Knights. It also discloses that the Supreme Commander of the Holy Knights, Saint Figarland Garling, is from the Figarland family, confirming Shanks as a family member and a Celestial Dragon by birth.

Boa Hancock’s Promising Year Ahead

The year 2024 is set to be a significant one for the character Boa Hancock in the Final Saga of One Piece. With a bounty of 1.659 billion berries, the dissolution of the Warlord System has solidified Hancock’s status as a formidable pirate. As the Egghead Island arc, where Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are battling the Marines, concludes, more players, including Hancock, are anticipated to begin their journey in the Final Saga. This points to 2024 being an impactful year for Boa Hancock.

Fans can catch the latest episodes of One Piece on Crunchyroll, where the series is available for streaming.