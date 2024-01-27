One Piece Chapter 1105: High Stakes Showdown and Echoes from the Past

In the world of One Piece, a narrative storm is gathering. Chapter 1105, set to debut on January 28, 2024, promises a high stakes showdown with the looming specter of a Buster Call. The narrative picks up from the precipice left by Chapter 1104, with Panda-Man Bartholomew Kuma resisting a forced shutdown and Jaygarcia Saturn, a member of the influential Five Elders, facing defiance from the Straw Hat Pirates.

Parallels to Past Events and the Return of Familiar Faces

Keen observers of the series will note the striking parallels to the events on Sabaody Archipelago 15 years ago. This confrontation featured a similar cast of characters, including the Straw Hats, Bonney, Kuma, Kizaru, Sentomaru, and Saturn. As preparations for a massive marine assault are underway, the forces retreat to their ships, provoking questions about the unfolding events at the center of Egghead.

Saturn, alongside Kizaru, opts to hold their ground until the Buster Call is prepared. A blast from the past, Momonga, a character integral to the Enies Lobby arc, makes a surprising reappearance.

Kuma's Last Stand and the Promise of Action

Readers are reminded of Kuma's final wish - to safeguard the Straw Hats. This narrative thread is woven with the hint of his deteriorating condition and the potential employment of his potent Devil Fruit ability. The anticipation is palpable as the manga gears up for an explosive clash.

Behind the Scenes: The Voice of Zoro

Amid the action and tension, a bit of trivia emerges. Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, has imagined the voice of actor Mackenyu for the character of Zoro. This tidbit adds a layer of real-world connection to the animated world of One Piece.

Chapter 1105 will eventually find its place in Volume 109. To date, the series has been compiled into 107 volumes. VIZ Media, a titan in the manga industry, licenses and translates the manga for North American audiences. Fans can catch the animated version of this gripping saga on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix.