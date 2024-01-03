One Piece Chapter 1104: Kuma’s Battle, Luffy’s Recovery, and the Fate of Egghead Island

In a compelling turn of events, the globally celebrated manga, One Piece, is set to unveil its 1104th chapter on January 21, 2024. The enthralling new chapter, set to be available on Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus, is set to shine a light on the historic clash between Kuma and Saturn, a development that fans have been eagerly anticipating.

The Unwavering Resolve of Kuma

Chapter 1104 is expected to delve deeply into Kuma’s profound determination to shield his daughter, Bonney, from harm. This narrative thread was introduced through a flashback that laid bare the extent of Kuma’s resolve. The chapter is poised to underscore Kuma’s emotional struggle and his willpower, remarkably intact despite his own loss of will.

Luffy’s Recovery and Unexpected Ally

Meanwhile, the series’ protagonist, Luffy, is grappling with the aftermath of employing Gear 5. An unforeseen ally comes to his aid during this critical time, sparking widespread speculation among fans concerning this character’s identity. As Luffy steels himself for a face-off with Saturn, he carries the heavy burden of proving his mettle as the Warrior of Liberation, with the destiny of Egghead Island hanging in the balance.

Extended Hiatus and Anticipated Return

The beloved One Piece manga will be taking a prolonged break to observe the New Year holidays, marking a three-week hiatus before the next chapter’s release. This upcoming installment is a crucial component of the Egghead Island arc, which is steadily building up to a decisive battle against the tyrannical Celestial Dragons.