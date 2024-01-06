en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

One Piece Chapter 1104: Anticipation Builds as Kuma Prepares for Action

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
One Piece Chapter 1104: Anticipation Builds as Kuma Prepares for Action

One Piece, the manga series that has captured the hearts of millions worldwide, is set to release the much-anticipated chapter 1104. This follows the dramatic events of chapter 1103 where we saw Bartholomew Kuma preparing to confront one of the five elders, St. Jaygarcia Saturn. As the release date inches closer, the excitement and speculation among fans are palpable.

Kuma Takes Center Stage

The upcoming chapter is expected to feature Kuma in action, potentially marking the beginning of the end of the Egghead Island arc. The previous chapter gave us a glimpse into Kuma’s emotional backstory and his familial ties strengthening his resolve in this perilous battle. His arrival on Egghead Island to save his daughter Bonney has set the stage for what could be a monumental confrontation.

Release Date and Platforms

The release of chapter 1104 has been delayed due to a holiday break for the Shonen Jump staff. The new release date is set for January 21, 2024, at 7:00 AM PST. Japanese fans can catch the release on January 22, 2024, at 12:00 AM JST. The official platforms to read the latest chapters are Viz Media’s Shonen Jump and Shueisha’s Manga Plus apps.

Fan Speculation and Expectations

With the Straw Hats crew, Dr. Vegapunk, and Bonney poised against St. Saturn, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown. Fans are speculating about the action to come, including the tantalizing possibility of Luffy unleashing his Gear 5 technique again. While the manga is on a brief hiatus, fans can indulge in the anime adaptation of the Egghead Island arc, expected to satiate their appetite for One Piece during the break.

0
Arts & Entertainment Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Golden Globe Glory for Ayo Edebiri and 'The Holdovers'
Golden Globe glory has shone on Dorchester native Ayo Edebiri, with her captivating performance in ‘The Bear’ securing her an award. Additionally, ‘The Holdovers,’ a film shot in various Massachusetts locations, earned acting awards for Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Ayo Edebiri: From Boston Latin School to Golden Globe Laureate Ayo Edebiri, a graduate
Golden Globe Glory for Ayo Edebiri and 'The Holdovers'
Cillian Murphy Wins Golden Globe for 'Oppenheimer', Shares Candid Moment
9 mins ago
Cillian Murphy Wins Golden Globe for 'Oppenheimer', Shares Candid Moment
Sabato De Sarno Launches Iconic Ancora Collection for Gucci Spring/Summer 2024
9 mins ago
Sabato De Sarno Launches Iconic Ancora Collection for Gucci Spring/Summer 2024
Ian Bostridge's Commanding Rendition of Schubert's 'Schwanengesang'
3 mins ago
Ian Bostridge's Commanding Rendition of Schubert's 'Schwanengesang'
Keke Palmer Makes Emmy History as Best Game Show Host
5 mins ago
Keke Palmer Makes Emmy History as Best Game Show Host
Linux Gaming: An Emergent Platform with Tools, Tips, and Techniques
7 mins ago
Linux Gaming: An Emergent Platform with Tools, Tips, and Techniques
Latest Headlines
World News
Rise in Palestinian Home Demolitions in Al-Walaja Amidst Tensions with Israel
14 seconds
Rise in Palestinian Home Demolitions in Al-Walaja Amidst Tensions with Israel
Shoulder Injury Sidelines Mack Hansen from Six Nations Tournament
31 seconds
Shoulder Injury Sidelines Mack Hansen from Six Nations Tournament
Escalation in the Middle East: Israel Attacks Lebanon Amid Diplomatic Tensions
1 min
Escalation in the Middle East: Israel Attacks Lebanon Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Breakthrough Discovery in Scleroderma Research: A New Biological Marker
2 mins
Breakthrough Discovery in Scleroderma Research: A New Biological Marker
One Million Shortened Lives in England: The Stark Reality of Health Inequalities
2 mins
One Million Shortened Lives in England: The Stark Reality of Health Inequalities
Falkirk FC's Unbeaten Streak: A Tale of Momentum and Ambition
2 mins
Falkirk FC's Unbeaten Streak: A Tale of Momentum and Ambition
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict Escalates: Humanitarian Crisis Looms as WHO Halts Aid
2 mins
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict Escalates: Humanitarian Crisis Looms as WHO Halts Aid
Merseyside Police Search for Rightful Owner of Stolen Golf Clubs
5 mins
Merseyside Police Search for Rightful Owner of Stolen Golf Clubs
DraftKings and NASCAR Join Forces: A New Era for Sports Betting
5 mins
DraftKings and NASCAR Join Forces: A New Era for Sports Betting
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
27 mins
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
3 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
3 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
5 hours
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
6 hours
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
7 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Guyana Government to Collaborate with Berbice Bridge Investors to Lower Crossing Costs
7 hours
Guyana Government to Collaborate with Berbice Bridge Investors to Lower Crossing Costs
Construction Delays: Air Liquide's New Filling Station in Avonmouth Awaits Council's Approval
7 hours
Construction Delays: Air Liquide's New Filling Station in Avonmouth Awaits Council's Approval
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
9 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app