One Piece Chapter 1104: Anticipation Builds as Kuma Prepares for Action

One Piece, the manga series that has captured the hearts of millions worldwide, is set to release the much-anticipated chapter 1104. This follows the dramatic events of chapter 1103 where we saw Bartholomew Kuma preparing to confront one of the five elders, St. Jaygarcia Saturn. As the release date inches closer, the excitement and speculation among fans are palpable.

Kuma Takes Center Stage

The upcoming chapter is expected to feature Kuma in action, potentially marking the beginning of the end of the Egghead Island arc. The previous chapter gave us a glimpse into Kuma’s emotional backstory and his familial ties strengthening his resolve in this perilous battle. His arrival on Egghead Island to save his daughter Bonney has set the stage for what could be a monumental confrontation.

Release Date and Platforms

The release of chapter 1104 has been delayed due to a holiday break for the Shonen Jump staff. The new release date is set for January 21, 2024, at 7:00 AM PST. Japanese fans can catch the release on January 22, 2024, at 12:00 AM JST. The official platforms to read the latest chapters are Viz Media’s Shonen Jump and Shueisha’s Manga Plus apps.

Fan Speculation and Expectations

With the Straw Hats crew, Dr. Vegapunk, and Bonney poised against St. Saturn, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown. Fans are speculating about the action to come, including the tantalizing possibility of Luffy unleashing his Gear 5 technique again. While the manga is on a brief hiatus, fans can indulge in the anime adaptation of the Egghead Island arc, expected to satiate their appetite for One Piece during the break.