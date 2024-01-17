One Page Poetry Announces 2024 Contest: An Invitation to Poets Worldwide

One Page Poetry, a platform that celebrates poetic expression, has announced the launch of its 2024 One Page Poetry Contest. The contest invites poets worldwide to showcase their creative prowess on a single page, accepting entries of varying lengths and styles, ranging from love poems to whimsical verses.

Contest Details and Prizes

The competition promises attractive cash awards - $2,000 for the first place, $1,000 for the second place, and $500 for the third place. Along with the cash prizes, winners will gain visibility and exposure. Their work will be considered for publication on the OnePagePoetry.com website, and they will be featured in the winner's circle and on sponsor websites. In addition, exclusive interviews with the top three contestants will be published and shared on social media.

Further extending its celebration of poetic talent, One Page Poetry will include the top 100 entries in a yearly compilation, with the proceeds going to charity. This initiative not only amplifies the voice of poets but also contributes to a noble cause.

Judges and Submission Guidelines

The contest's judging panel consists of award-winning and critically acclaimed poets and authors, including monique jonath, Mark Graham, Mridvi Khetan, and Ann Tinkham. They will evaluate the entries based on their creativity, originality, and the ability to stir emotions within the confines of a single page.

One Page Poetry emphasizes the profound connection between thoughts, emotions, and words. This contest, while celebrating poetry, also fosters personal connections and encourages participants to express themselves freely and uniquely.

Manchester's Micropoetry Competition

On a related note, The University of Manchester is marking its bicentenary in 2024 with a Micropoetry competition, themed '200 years of creativity: Manchester’s past, present or future'. The competition invites participants to submit a micropoem of no more than 280 characters, exploring Manchester's global connections. The contest, judged by esteemed poet Lemn Sissay, will accept entries between January 17, 2024, and April 10, 2024. The competition's launch also signifies the start of the university's bicentennial activities for 2024.