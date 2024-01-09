en English
'One More Shot': London Stansted Airport Transforms into Action Film Set

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
‘One More Shot’: London Stansted Airport Transforms into Action Film Set

London Stansted Airport, a bustling hub of aviation, recently morphed into a thrilling stage for the filming of an action-packed movie, ‘One More Shot.’ The airport’s quieter night hours served as the perfect backdrop for the intense sequences, including gun battles and a ‘dirty bomb’ plot, unfolding after the day’s last flight and before the early morning ones.

Filming Amid Airport Operations

The transformation of an operational airport into a film set is no small feat. It required extensive background checks for all involved and strict adherence to security protocols. The film crew had to navigate this intricate maze with precision, ensuring they didn’t disrupt the airport’s delicate rhythm. Cooperation from airport staff was paramount, enabling the project to proceed seamlessly amidst the logistical complexities and tight scheduling.

The One-Shot Illusion

Director James Nunn aimed to paint each frame of the movie in a single brush stroke. He envisioned a continuous, unbroken shot, with one scene stretching to a riveting nine minutes. This innovative approach, while adding to the overall thrill, significantly enhanced the movie’s production challenges.

Transforming Stansted into Washington Baltimore

To lend authenticity to the narrative, the airport’s appearance underwent a makeover. American flags were hoisted, and fake airline branding was created to represent ‘Washington Baltimore’ airport, adding a layer of intrigue to Stansted’s alternate use.

Despite the relentless pace and the plot’s lack of depth, ‘One More Shot’ promises to be a captivating watch for film enthusiasts intrigued by the one-shot concept and individuals curious about the transformation of Stansted Airport. The movie’s successful completion, amid the operational challenges, testifies to the commendable efforts of the airport and hotel staff who contributed to the production.

Arts & Entertainment Aviation United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

