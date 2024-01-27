One Love 2024: The Reggae Festival Navigates the Storm with Unmatched Spirit

Against all odds, the One Love 2024 reggae music festival made a triumphant return, attracting a crowd of 15,000 music enthusiasts to Tauranga Domain during the Auckland Anniversary weekend. The weather, though wet and challenging, failed to dampen the spirits of the festivalgoers, who braved the conditions for a chance to partake in this much-anticipated event.

Stellar Lineup and High Spirits

The festival boasted an impressive roster of 50 artists, which included international sensations like Sean Paul and UB40, as well as local talents such as Jackson Owens and Tauranga's own Corella. The crowd, diverse in its composition, was made up of local and international attendees, some of whom travelled from as far as Japan and France. Despite the heavy rainfall, the atmosphere remained buoyant, with festivalgoers indulging in a medley of food, music, and high spirits.

A Comeback to Remember

One Love 2024 marked a significant comeback after the festival had to pause in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was cancelled in 2023 because of extreme weather conditions. Opening with TJ and Huri's performance on Saturday, the festival was set to reach its grand finale with Rotorua band ORA's performance on Sunday night. This event underscored the festival's resilience and reestablished its position as an irreplaceable fixture in Aotearoa's summer festival calendar.

A Testament to Unity and Love

Among the crowd were Richard Poti from Hastings and Mitch Dalton from Coromandel, who expressed their appreciation for the festival's positive vibe and the palpable sense of unity. First-time attendees like Kaea Adams and her friends from Auckland opted to camp at the festival, excited to watch artists like Spawnbreezie and Fiji perform. Even as the rain persisted, attendees donned colorful plastic ponchos and continued to dance, embodying the spirit of One Love.

Glenn Meikle, the festival promoter, celebrated the success of One Love 2024, emphasizing its importance as a staple in Aotearoa's summer festival scene. The event's triumph, despite the odds, is a testament to the enduring appeal of reggae music and the unifying power of shared experiences.