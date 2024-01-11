en English
One Fiinix Live Welcomes Bex Wedlake to Its Roster

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
One Fiinix Live, the independent live music agency, has announced its latest acquisition to the team. Seasoned live music professional Bex Wedlake joins the enterprise as its newest agent. This move marks a significant stride for the London-headquartered agency, as it continues to expand its global footprint.

Wedlake to Collaborate with UK Team

Wedlake, hailing from the US, will be collaborating closely with the UK team at One Fiinix Live. Her role is effective immediately. She brings to the table a wealth of experience and a rich roster of artists that she represents.

Impressive Roster of Artists

The artists under Wedlake’s purview include Black Stone Cherry, Dance Gavin Dance, Dayseeker, Des Rocs, GWAR, Halestorm, Haru Nemuri, Hoobastank, K.Flay, New Years Day, SkyeChristy, The Subways, and Tiny Moving Parts. Her mandate is to represent these artists in international territories outside of North America. This move is viewed as a strategic alignment with the company’s future goals.

One Fiinix Live: A Vision of Inclusivity and Elevation

Founded by Jon Ollier in November 2020, One Fiinix Live has been making waves in the music industry. Following his departure from CAA, Ollier has been steering the agency towards a culture of inclusivity, innovation, and elevation. The agency represents illustrious acts like Ed Sheeran and Ms. Lauryn Hill. The addition of Wedlake to the team is seen as a significant move by industry insiders. Ollier himself expressed his enthusiasm at having Bex on board, praising her experience, talent-spotting abilities, and roster alignment with the company’s goals.

One Fiinix Live, which recently added US agent John Pantle to its team, continues to emphasize the importance of human connection in its operations. With the addition of Bex Wedlake, the agency is poised to further its mission of revolutionizing the world of live music.

