en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

OMG 2 vs. Gadar 2: Director Amit Rai Attributes Film’s Lower Revenue to ‘A’ Rating

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
OMG 2 vs. Gadar 2: Director Amit Rai Attributes Film’s Lower Revenue to ‘A’ Rating

When the long-awaited OMG 2 hit the big screen, it clashed with the box office titan Gadar 2. Despite the critical acclaim for OMG 2, its commercial success was stifled, managing to gross just Rs 221.75 crore worldwide against Gadar 2’s staggering Rs 686 crore. The director of OMG 2, Amit Rai, has now voiced his belief that the film’s ‘A’ rating from the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) played a significant role in this discrepancy.

‘A’ Rating: A Roadblock to Success?

The ‘A’ rating, while ensuring that the film’s content is accurately represented, can inadvertently limit its reach by deterring family audiences. Rai asserts that this rating was a significant setback for OMG 2, as it hindered the film’s potential to draw families to the cinema. He speculates that sans the ‘A’ certificate, OMG 2 might have given Gadar 2 a run for its money in terms of box office revenue.

CBFC’s Role in the Box Office Battle

Rai holds the CBFC accountable for the film’s underperformance. While he admits feeling demotivated after the CBFC’s intervention, Rai is quick to acknowledge that the film was presented as intended, despite the controversy it faced before its release. The director’s comments offer a unique perspective on the relationship between film ratings and box office performance, highlighting the challenges filmmakers face when their creations receive a rating that restricts their target audience.

A Tale of Two Films

Despite the stiff competition from Gadar 2 and the restrictive rating, OMG 2 managed to hold its ground at the box office. This reality underscores the notion that audience preference is primarily driven by content, and not simply by ratings or star power. Speaking of star power, the contribution of Akshay Kumar to OMG 2 cannot be overlooked, as the superstar did not charge a fee for his role in the film, emphasising his commitment to the craft above commercial gains.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
28 seconds ago
Blackpink's Lisa Rumored to Make Hollywood Debut in 'The Walking Dead'
In a surprising turn of events, whispers about Lisa from the internationally acclaimed K-Pop group, Blackpink, stepping into the realm of Hollywood, are gaining momentum. The epicenter of these conjectures is the possibility of Lisa making her debut in the popular TV series franchise, ‘The Walking Dead.’ Turning the Page to Solo Endeavors These rumors
Blackpink's Lisa Rumored to Make Hollywood Debut in 'The Walking Dead'
Ali Yusoff: The Man Behind Singapore's Iconic 'Tears of Separation' Image Passes Away
2 mins ago
Ali Yusoff: The Man Behind Singapore's Iconic 'Tears of Separation' Image Passes Away
Judas Priest Ignites Anticipation with New 'Panic Attack' Music Video
3 mins ago
Judas Priest Ignites Anticipation with New 'Panic Attack' Music Video
Empyrion: Galactic Survival Welcomes 'Dark Faction' Expansion
55 seconds ago
Empyrion: Galactic Survival Welcomes 'Dark Faction' Expansion
Virginia Legislators Back Bill to Legalize Electronic Skill Games: A Boon or Bane?
2 mins ago
Virginia Legislators Back Bill to Legalize Electronic Skill Games: A Boon or Bane?
'Nearly Elton': A Spectacular Tribute to Elton John's Music Set to Dazzle Northallerton Forum
2 mins ago
'Nearly Elton': A Spectacular Tribute to Elton John's Music Set to Dazzle Northallerton Forum
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Supporter Ray Epps Sentenced to Probation Amid False Entrapment Claims
46 seconds
Trump Supporter Ray Epps Sentenced to Probation Amid False Entrapment Claims
Court Grants Barker-Vormawor Additional Chance to File Defense in Defamation Lawsuit
2 mins
Court Grants Barker-Vormawor Additional Chance to File Defense in Defamation Lawsuit
Iowa Braces for Record Cold as 2024 Caucus Nears Amid Cancellations
2 mins
Iowa Braces for Record Cold as 2024 Caucus Nears Amid Cancellations
Michelle Obama's Deep Concerns about the 2024 Presidential Election
2 mins
Michelle Obama's Deep Concerns about the 2024 Presidential Election
India Sets Sights on 2036 Olympics: A Bid Backed by Government and Big Business
2 mins
India Sets Sights on 2036 Olympics: A Bid Backed by Government and Big Business
California Assembly Public Safety Committee Undergoes Major Overhaul: A New Direction in Sight
3 mins
California Assembly Public Safety Committee Undergoes Major Overhaul: A New Direction in Sight
Zip World Spurs Local Tourism with 50% Discount Offer
3 mins
Zip World Spurs Local Tourism with 50% Discount Offer
LSK President Eric Theuri Calls for Government Adherence to Constitutional Roles
4 mins
LSK President Eric Theuri Calls for Government Adherence to Constitutional Roles
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
5 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
1 hour
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
5 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
5 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
7 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
8 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
9 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
9 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app