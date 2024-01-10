OMG 2 vs. Gadar 2: Director Amit Rai Attributes Film’s Lower Revenue to ‘A’ Rating

When the long-awaited OMG 2 hit the big screen, it clashed with the box office titan Gadar 2. Despite the critical acclaim for OMG 2, its commercial success was stifled, managing to gross just Rs 221.75 crore worldwide against Gadar 2’s staggering Rs 686 crore. The director of OMG 2, Amit Rai, has now voiced his belief that the film’s ‘A’ rating from the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) played a significant role in this discrepancy.

‘A’ Rating: A Roadblock to Success?

The ‘A’ rating, while ensuring that the film’s content is accurately represented, can inadvertently limit its reach by deterring family audiences. Rai asserts that this rating was a significant setback for OMG 2, as it hindered the film’s potential to draw families to the cinema. He speculates that sans the ‘A’ certificate, OMG 2 might have given Gadar 2 a run for its money in terms of box office revenue.

CBFC’s Role in the Box Office Battle

Rai holds the CBFC accountable for the film’s underperformance. While he admits feeling demotivated after the CBFC’s intervention, Rai is quick to acknowledge that the film was presented as intended, despite the controversy it faced before its release. The director’s comments offer a unique perspective on the relationship between film ratings and box office performance, highlighting the challenges filmmakers face when their creations receive a rating that restricts their target audience.

A Tale of Two Films

Despite the stiff competition from Gadar 2 and the restrictive rating, OMG 2 managed to hold its ground at the box office. This reality underscores the notion that audience preference is primarily driven by content, and not simply by ratings or star power. Speaking of star power, the contribution of Akshay Kumar to OMG 2 cannot be overlooked, as the superstar did not charge a fee for his role in the film, emphasising his commitment to the craft above commercial gains.