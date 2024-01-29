At the grand 69th Filmfare Awards 2024, the cinematic limelight shone brightly on the drama film 'OMG 2' starring Akshay Kumar and 'Joram', a film that features the seasoned actor Manoj Bajpayee. Both films emerged victorious, capturing the coveted Best Story award, in a testament to their captivating narratives and the compelling performances of their respective casts.

'OMG 2': A Sequel That Makes a Bold Statement

'OMG 2', helmed by director Amit Rai, stands as a sequel to the 2012 film 'OMG: Oh my God' and bravely treads on the path of sex-education as its central theme. Alongside Akshay Kumar, the film boasts of a stellar ensemble cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, further enriching the narrative. Despite the significant box office clash with 'Gadar 2' upon its release in August 2023, 'OMG 2' managed to carve its niche and leave a lasting impression on audience and critics alike.

Interestingly, while the film was intended for a younger audience and Akshay Kumar confirmed that it does not contain any adult content, it received an 'A' certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film had to be released with a number of cuts, creating a ripple of debate across the industry and spectators.

'Joram': An Unconventional Tale of Survival

'Joram' presents a beautifully crafted narrative under the direction and penmanship of Devashish Makhija. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Bajpayee, in a role that challenges the norms of mainstream cinema, portrays Dasru, a father who is on the run while caring for a baby. The film was brought to life by the collective efforts of producers Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Makhija himself.

Setting a New Benchmark in Indian Cinema

The joint victory of 'OMG 2' and 'Joram' for the Best Story award at the Filmfare awards has raised the bar for storytelling in Indian cinema. The recognition of these films for their exceptional storytelling is indicative of the evolving tastes of the audience and sets a high standard for future Bollywood productions. It was indeed a remarkable feat as these films stood tall, competing against other nominated films like 'Bheed', 'Jawan', and 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.