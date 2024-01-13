en English
Arts & Entertainment

Omas Rings in 2024 with New Film ‘The Charm’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:15 pm EST
Omas Rings in 2024 with New Film ‘The Charm’

Nigerian film producer, Joy Patrick Ezeike, popularly known as Omas, has hit the ground running in 2024 with the launch of a new film titled ‘The Charm’. The romantic drama, which serves as the opening salvo from her production company, World of Glamour Limited, for the year, was released on January 2.

Expanding Horizons

Coming off the back of a successful year that saw Omas produce 12 projects, the CEO of World of Glamour Limited has set her sights on surpassing her 2023 achievements. This ambition is underscored by the recent expansion of her production studio with the opening of a new branch in Lagos. The industry is waiting with bated breath to see if Omas can maintain the momentum and deliver on her promise of more films this year.

An Engrossing Tale

‘The Charm’ is the brainchild of director Harry Dorgugarage, and features an ensemble cast that includes Angela Eguavoen, Kachi Nnochiri, Tony Mezie, Omas herself, and Simi Diella. The film weaves a tale of a bride-to-be battling spiritual manipulation on her quest for love and growth. Promising a mix of emotions, suspense, and captivating scenes, ‘The Charm’ aims to keep viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

The Charm on Screen

Angela Eguavoen, taking on a lead role in the film, shared her experience of working on the project. She expressed her enjoyment in bringing her character to life, describing it as ‘the charm’. Eguavoen’s enthusiasm is a testament to the film’s potential to captivate audiences. ‘The Charm’ is now available for viewing on the Omasstudios TV YouTube Channel, inviting movie enthusiasts worldwide into the world Omas has created.

Arts & Entertainment Nigeria
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

