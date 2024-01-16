Omar Rodríguez-López Returns with New Album; 'Clouds Taste Satanic' to Release Ninth Record

Omar Rodríguez-López, the noted musician, breaks his creative hiatus with a new 10-track record titled 'Is It the Clouds?' This album marks his first foray into recording since 2018. Showcasing a blend of art-pop and acoustic balladry, the album is steeped in Rodríguez-López's emotional journey following the loss of his mother.

An Album Born from Grief

The record, while originating from a place of grief, unfurls a nuanced narrative. Rodríguez-López finds a paradoxical sense of humanity and strength in his loss, attributing his newfound emotional depth to his mother's last gift - the ability to truly feel human. 'Is It the Clouds?' is available through Amor de Frances and as a standalone vinyl LP, with its release date set for Friday, January 19.

Pre-Order and More

For those eager to experience Rodríguez-López's latest musical journey, pre-order options and additional details are available on the Clouds Hill website.

Recent Ventures

Alongside 'Is It the Clouds?', Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala have been involved in other recent projects. Notably, their 2022 album 'The Mars Volta', its acoustic reworking 'Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazón', and a documentary titled 'Omar & Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird' which debuted in October, spotlighting the enduring creative alliance between the two artists.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn-based band Clouds Taste Satanic is gearing up for their ninth album release on March 1, 2024. The forthcoming album, '79 A.E.', serves as a score to a yet-to-be-made post-apocalyptic film of the same name. The group, established in 2013, has been steadily honing their sound to transcend the boundaries of conventional heavy metal. The vinyl LP will be available in two limited editions - the Comet Edition and the Asteroid Edition - with pre-order options already available.